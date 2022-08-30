BNI Prometheus chapter to host Business Conclave on September 2

The Prometheus Business Conclave aims to boost members’ business through meetings and new networking opportunities.

August 30: Business Network International (BNI) Prometheus, one of the chapters of BNI Ahmedabad, is hosting the Prometheus Business Conclave on September 2 in an endeavour to boost members’ businesses through new networking opportunities.

The Prometheus Business Conclave is an annual feature but did not take place in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Conclave at YMCA Club on September 2 is the third edition of the series.

“We have the Prometheus Business Conclave after a gap of two years, and the response from our members and invitees has been excellent. The Conclave has played a key role in increasing the business of members in the past, and we are confident it will play the role of a catalyst in doing so again. We also want to enhance the knowledge of our members and have invited noted industrialists and corporate leaders to interact with them. The Conclave will also provide a perfect opportunity for our members to network with one another as well as the special invitees,” said Niraj Goswami, President, BNI Prometheus.

BNI Prometheus has invited three elite speakers – Dr. Sajan Nair, Group COO of Zydus Hospitals; Rajendra Shah, CMD Harsha Engineering, and PS Patel, CMD of PSP Projects, for the speaker session at the Conclave. The distinguished speakers will share the stories of their successful journeys with the participants.

BNI Prometheus has 70 members having a presence in engineering, travel, advertising, construction, finance, retail, health, employment, manufacturing, real estate, automobiles, food & beverage, and other segments. All the members have invited one guest, people who are running their own business or are in important positions in various businesses, to the Conclave.

“The guests are not BNI members but people in key positions in various sectors and those who can give business to our members. We will facilitate one-to-one networking meetings between BNI members and the guests based on the sector they are from and help them forge relationships that can boost business and are mutually beneficial. We will have over 180 such meetings at the Conclave, which have the potential to translate into the actual business going ahead,” said Mr. Goswami.

The Prometheus Business Conclave will also see the sponsors and associate sponsors making a presentation about their business.

Despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic, the BNI Prometheus chapter has facilitated business of Rs. 265+ crore in seven years since it came into existence, Said VP Amit Bhardava.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor