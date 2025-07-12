Boardroom Dreams Take Flight: Punjab's Business Blasters Light Up IIT Ropar

BusinessWire India

Rupnagar (Punjab) [India], July 12: In the auditorium of IIT Ropar, the energy felt less like a student showcase and more like a startup summit stalls buzzing, pitches echoing, investors leaning in, and parents wiping proud tears.

At the heart of it all stood 40 student-led businesses built by Class 11 students from Punjab's government schools, who transformed classroom ideas into tangible, market-tested, and revenue-generating ventures.

And today, they lit up the pitch.

Amandeep and Zeenat from Rupnagar stood proudly behind their Creative Girl Resin Art stall where keychains and decor pieces, handcrafted with resin and heart, flew off the shelves. What started as a passion project during their free periods now looked like a full-fledged design label.

From Moga, the all-girls team BB Choco turned chocolate into a conversation offering healthy, homemade treats that had even the adults asking, "when should we restock?" Their cocoa creations weren't just sweet they were smart, guilt-free, and proudly homegrown.

In the center aisle, Electrical Sharks from Pathankot showcased their retrofitted electric bicycle a sleek, silent mobility solution built using local parts and even more local ambition. "It's not recycling," one of them smiled, "it's revolting against pollution."

Over at the driving simulator station, the A3 Driving Game from Malerkotla had guests queuing up to try their innovation a low-cost, interactive driving game designed to help beginners learn road safety and combat the rising tide of rash driving deaths in India.

In a quieter corner, Herby Sprinkle from Patiala handed out samples of their tangy herbal amchur and masala blends sun-dried mangoes, traditional spices, and Ayurvedic wisdom in every packet. "We just used what our dadi used to," smiled Harnoor, one of the co-founders, "and now people are asking where they can order it online."

But the day wasn't just about exhibition it was also about elevation.

The top 10 student teams were selected for a high-stakes, Shark Tank-style showdown, where they pitched their businesses live to a jury of CEOs, venture capitalists, and senior government officials. With stage lights on and mics clipped, students confidently defended their ideas, answered rapid-fire questions, and proved that their business instincts were as real as their prototypes. The audience cheered as deals were offered, mentors signed up, and Punjab's youngest founders owned the stage not just as students, but as CEOs in the making.

In total, Rs. 18 lakh in funding was committed to student teams by a distinguished jury of angel investors, including Mr. Pramod Bhasin (Former CEO, Genpact), Mr. Vikramjit Sahney (MP, Rajya Sabha), Ms. Sairee Chahal (Founder & CEO, SHEROES), Dr. Hemant Kanakia (Former CEO, Torrent Networking Technologies), among others.

IIT Ropar committed to incubating at least five promising ventures from the Business Blasters program, while Innovation Mission Punjab extended its support by connecting student-led startups to its vast network of mentors and market linkages.

The Expo was inaugurated by Hon'ble Education Minister Shri Harjot Singh Bains, who addressed the young founders and an audience packed with industrialists, investors, and educators.

During his address, the Minister also made a landmark announcement that will redefine how students graduate from school.

"From now on, every school student in Class 11 and 12 must build and execute a business idea to graduate.

This is not just about academics anymore it's about preparing young people to build, earn, and solve real-world problems before they even step into college."

Hon'ble Education Minister, Government of Punjab

Sharing the stage and the stalls was Shri Manish Sisodia, former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and the visionary behind India's first Business Blasters program. His presence at the event wasn't just symbolic it was a full-circle moment. From laying the foundation in Delhi to now witnessing its powerful resonance in Punjab, he spent hours visiting student stalls, sampling their products, and engaging in heartfelt conversations with the young founders.

"School se nikalne wala har baccha ab kuch bana ke jayega, kuch bech ke jayega, kuch value add karke jayega sirf degree leke nahi jayega. Agar baccha life mein paisa kamana nahi seekh payega, toh degree kis kaam ki?"

"Every child leaving school should leave having created something, sold something, added value not just with a degree. If they can't learn how to earn, what use is a degree?"

At the center of the day's celebration was the launch of 'Loud and Local - The Young Entrepreneurs of Punjab', a stunning coffee table book that features portraits, profiles, and personal essays of the student founders proof that power doesn't need a corner office to start; sometimes, it begins with Rs. 2,000 seed money and an idea.

Stalls at the Expo offered everything from:

* Solar-powered mobile chargers by Manpreet in Barnala

* Customized resin art by Amandeep and team in Rupnagar

* Driving simulations from Malerkotla

* Herbal skincare soaps from Fatehgarh Sahib

* A self-defense safety stick for women by Protect Plus from Ferozepur

And even the Skillexus platform a student-built career guidance site to help peers navigate higher education options

Beyond product innovation, the Expo also honoured teachers who played pivotal roles in mentoring student entrepreneurs offering time, trust, and even personal resources to help their students dream bigger.

Spearheaded by the Government of Punjab and the State Education Department, through its NGO implementation partner Udhyam Learning Foundation, the Business Blasters program builds on the Entrepreneurial Mindset Curriculum now rolled out from Class 9 onwards turning classroom curiosity into community-changing ventures.

With this, Punjab is laying the foundation for a full four-year journey in enterprise starting with a question, and ending with action.

The Business Blasters Expo 2025 wasn't just a celebration. It was a declaration.

Punjab's youth are not waiting for opportunity they're building it.

