Bodycraft's Luxury Launch: Elevating Beauty, Empowering You

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 5: In the heart of Bengaluru's Frazer Town, Bodycraft, a trailblazer in beauty and wellness, celebrates a new chapter with the grand relaunch of its flagship store. The House of Bodycraft, now a four-story luxurious salon, spa, and skin clinic, stands as a testament to the brand's evolution from a one-bedroom apartment in 1997.

Founder Manjul Gupta's reflections on the journey emphasize, "I have lived my life on very strong principles of honesty, integrity, ethics, passion, hard work. And have come to this stage only because of being grounded." The relaunch is not merely an expansion; it's a celebration of principles that have propelled Bodycraft to new heights.

With 18 salons and 17 clinics across India, Bodycraft is not confined to local boundaries but sets its sights on international horizons. The brand's growth trajectory is a result of a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, embracing the latest trends while staying true to its founding principles.

The revamped store transcends being just a space for beauty; it's a haven for innovation and the latest trends in grooming, beauty, and aesthetics. Artificial intelligence and advanced technology elevate the customer experience, making Bodycraft a hub for comprehensive beauty and wellness solutions.

As part of this grand unveiling, Bodycraft introduces cutting-edge PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) treatments for hair loss. Founder Manjul Gupta and Dr. NiKki expressed enthusiasm stating, "Our commitment to innovation extends to addressing our customers' evolving needs. The introduction of PRP treatments reflects our dedication to providing comprehensive solutions for beauty and wellness."

PRP therapy, hailed as one of the most sought-after treatments to combat hair loss, harnesses the power of the body's own healing mechanisms. Platelets from the patient's blood are enriched and reintroduced to stimulate hair growth. This non-invasive procedure has gained rapid popularity for its effectiveness and minimal downtime

The newly revamped store offers a comprehensive range of services, including PRP treatments, making Bodycraft a one-stop destination for individuals seeking advanced and results-driven solutions for their hair care needs.

The 600-strong team at Bodycraft embodies the brand's ethos, creating a monthly customer base of around 20,000 people. This vast network of professionals is a testament to the brand's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of excellence.

As The House of Bodycraft unfolds its doors, it introduces a new era in beauty and wellness, weaving together cutting-edge technology, advanced treatments, and a holistic approach to customer satisfaction. Do visit our website for more information and offers.

