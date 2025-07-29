Boeing reports net loss of $612 million in Q2 2025

New Delhi, July 29 US-based aircraft manufacturer, the Boeing Company's net loss for the April-June quarter (Q2 2025) stood at $612 million, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company had reported a net loss of $1,439 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Meanwhile, revenue rose to $22.75 billion from $16.87 billion in the second quarter of 2024. The operating margin stood at 0.8 per cent against 6.5 per cent year-on-year.

For the quarter, the loss from operations improved to $176 million from $1,090 million in Q2 2024. The company reported an operating cash flow of $227 million against a negative cash flow of $3,6923 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The company's commercial aeroplanes' revenue of $10.9 billion for the second quarter, and the operating margin of (5.1) per cent, primarily reflects higher deliveries.

The 737 programme increased the production rate to 38 per month in the quarter and plans to stabilise at that rate before requesting approval to increase to 42 per month later this year, the company said.

The company said that it has booked 455 net orders in the quarter for commercial aeroplanes, including aeroplanes for Qatar Airways and British Airways.

Commercial aeroplanes delivered 150 aeroplanes during the quarter, and backlog included over 5,900 aeroplanes valued at $522 billion.

The company claimed that since May, the production has remained steady.

"Our fundamental changes to strengthen safety and quality are producing improved results as we stabilise our operations and deliver higher quality aeroplanes, products and services to our customers," Boeing President and Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg said.

As we look to the second half of the year, we remain focused on restoring trust and making continued progress in our recovery while operating in a dynamic global environment, he added.

Meanwhile, shares of Boeing were trading at $234.35, down 0.87 per cent at around 7.14 pm IST.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor