Bollywood Actor and Director Arbaaz Khan tie up with Fashion Brand Rohini Sethi Haute Couture for an exclusive Photoshoot ...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: Rohini Sethi Haute Couture, a fashion brand with a 15-year legacy, is making waves this year with the launch of their new sports collection, ‘Invincible Me’. In collaboration with Rohit Sethi and Sneha Sethi, Rohini Sethi aims to promote health and fitness through this exciting activewear line. Joining the team is Sumit Kumar, a renowned stylist, who will be responsible for the styling of Rohini Sethi Couturier’s collection.

Adding to the glamour is the dashing Bollywood actor and director, Arbaaz Khan, who has associated himself with Rohini Sethi Haute Couture for an exclusive photoshoot. He expresses his admiration and wishes the best to Rohini Sethi and Rohit Sethi for their new sportswear collection, ‘Invincible Me’. Arbaaz confidently declares, “I am sure it is going to be a tremendous success.”

Rohini Sethi, a well-known fashion designer, began her brand journey in Delhi and has now established her presence in Mumbai. Alongside her work as a couturier, she has also ventured into costume designing for Bollywood, working on music shows, albums, short films, web series, and prestigious fashion weeks. Rohini has had the pleasure of collaborating with industry luminaries such as Arbaaz Khan, Mika Singh, Arko Pravo Mukherjee, West Indies Cricketer Chris Gayle, Tanuj Virwani, Govinda, Sunny Leone, Hemant Kher, Kavita Kaushik, Umar Riaz from Big Boss 15, Arti Singh Sharma, Kriti Kharbanda, Saniya Mirza, and many other notable personalities.

Rohit Sethi, an entrepreneur and director of Sethi Conglomerate, is a man of many talents. He is a life coach, fitness enthusiast, author, dreamer, certified bartender, professional kite board surfer, and a DJ. As the heir to the Sethi Empire, Rohit brings his passion and flamboyance to everything he does. Driven by ambition and confidence, he pursues his acting and directing aspirations while also making meaningful plans to inch closer to his dreams every day. Rohit believes in living life to the fullest, embracing every moment without regrets.

Rohit is one of the most prolific authors of the present times who favor authoring books on psychology and self-motivation as he considers self-improvement to be one of the most essential aspects of an individual’s growth. His two famous books as an author are – “The Void” and “First God Betrayed Me… Then The Devil”.

Being a major fitness enthusiast, Rohit has been featured on the front cover of Men’s Health magazine while comfortably flaunting the best side of his style statement. This year, he collaborated with Rohini to launch the ‘Invincible Me‘ activewear collection. Amidst the busyness of his day, Rohit always finds time to indulge in activities he loves. Recognizing that self-care is a luxury, he cherishes these moments wholeheartedly.

Sneha Sethi, was born and raised partially in Hyderabad, India, and went on to study across the globe in destinations like Switzerland, Wales & London in England and Australia. Despite gaining her formal education from all around the world, a lot of her inspiration comes from following the modern yet traditional heritage of our multicultural country which aptly reflects in her design and styling works. Starting in 2012, her interior design consultancy firm “Sneha Manor by Sneha Sethi” has many accolades to her name.

Hailing from a reputed industrial family, Sneha has had the privilege of traveling across the globe. Hence, her designs often mirror her mind as she explores different places, cultural influences, architecture, and details of décor intertwined in her designs. Even well-known Actor & Director Mr. Arbaaz Khan is the brand endorser for her products, along with Sophie Chaudhary and Kirti Kharbanda and others.

Her design philosophy features the use of sophisticated, elegant, and trendy elements combined with different themes to add life to a space. From designing hand-crafted furniture and bespoke furnishings to creating quirky and quintessential object d’art, Sneha sure knows how to balance opulence.

She was a part of the prestigious decision-making committee alongside top designers that launched two international properties- Le meridian in Mahabaleshwar, Carl Almeida and Sheraton – DBTA, Residency Club in Pune and Mulshi, F Residency Apartments, Suncity Apartments in Pune, and she went to work on decision making with designers from Singapore. Sneha is a recipient of the ‘Global Business Award for Best Interior Designer 2018’ from leading Bollywood celebrity Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

Sumit Kumar, a fitness consultant by profession and a celebrity stylist by passion, adds his touch of excellence to the team. Apart from closely working with celebrities and renowned designers in the fashion and interior design industries, Sumit also runs a supplement store called RB Bodybuilding and Nutrition. He holds considerable influence over young artists who aspire to look their best. Constantly learning and evolving, Sumit is an expert in his field and serves as an inspiration for others to make positive contributions to society.

Over the years, Sumit has styled popular Bollywood celebrities such as Arbaaz Khan and Mika Singh, along with numerous other well-known personalities from Mumbai’s film and television industry. In his leisure time, he enjoys reading and traveling. With his certification in yogasan from MDNIY and a diploma in Dietetic Health and Nutrition from VLCC, Sumit Kumar is the go-to person for anyone seeking a fabulous transformation and expert fashion advice.

