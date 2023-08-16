Bollywood celebrities attend the promotional event of upcoming film "Acting Ka Bhoot"!

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16: The promotional event of director Shashank Kumar's upcoming film Acting Ka Bhoot took place at Nitie college, Mumbai, where the entire cast and crew of the film were present. Produced by Manoj Narayan Choudhary and Shashank Kumar, Kunal Srivastava is the co-producer of the film. The names of Aham Sharma, Rajni Katiyar, Saanand Verma, Lilliput, Ishtiaq Khan are noteworthy in the cast of the film Acting Ka Bhoot.

Aham Sharma told that the acting ka bhoot means what situations people have to face who have the passion of acting. I am also playing the role of a boy in the film who is possessed by the ghost of acting, how his life changes along the way, what are the ups and downs in life. In this, I have played the role of a boy from Lucknow who dreams of becoming an actor in the film world. This film will sometimes make the audience laugh, sometimes it will fill them with emotions. It is a comedy drama, which viewers can watch with the entire family.

Actress Rajni Katiyar said that I am playing the role of a girl whose is effected by the acting ka bhoot after which the situation she goes through is depicted in the film. Whether she becomes a heroine in the end or not, you will know when you watch the film.

Producer-director Shashank Kumar told that most of the shooting of the film has been done in Lucknow. The film Acting Ka Bhoot will hit the cinema halls on 25th August. This is a family film.

Lilliput said that its story is very funny and hope that people will enjoy this film a lot. Through entertainment, the film exposes the thinking of today's youth.

Ishtiaq Khan told that the director has made the film in such an effective way that sometimes the audience will be tickled, sometimes you will be forced to think. Two years have been spent on writing the story of the film.

Produced under the banner of Mermaid Studio LLP, the film is produced by Manoj Narayan Choudhary and Shashank Kumar, co-producer Kunal Srivastava, writer Abhishek Shashi Kumar, DOP Bharani Kannan, lyricist Kashi Kashyap, Mukesh Mishra, editor Vinay Pandey, EP Sheetal, Buniyad Ahmed, Project Manager Abhishek Bhagat, Art Director Deepak Ambawadedekar, Music Composer Kashi-Richard, BGM Suraj, Sound Designer Sanjay Das, Creative Director Raj Kishore Hota, Post Production Reflection Pictures Studios, Choreographer Abhishek Dutt, Ashish Bhardwaj. Music rights are with Zee Music Company.

