Bollywood Meets Better Sleep, Vidya Balan Partners with Sleepfresh Mattress

New Delhi (India), April 2: Sleepfresh Mattress, a leading integrated mattress manufacturer renowned for its commitment to quality and comfort, has announced a dynamic new partnership with Bollywood superstar Vidya Balan. This strategic collaboration marks a significant step forward for Sleepfresh, leveraging Vidya’s immense popularity and influence to champion the importance of quality sleep and elevate brand awareness nationwide.

Vidya Balan, a household name in Indian cinema, transcends her captivating on-screen presence and versatility as an actress. Celebrated for her dedication to health and well-being, Vidya perfectly embodies Sleepfresh’s mission of promoting quality sleep as a cornerstone of a healthy lifestyle. This shared commitment to holistic wellness makes her a natural fit as the brand ambassador of Sleepfresh.

Mr Raunak Agarwal, Executive Director of Raunak Coirs Limited, the parent company of Sleepfresh Mattress, stated: “We are delighted to welcome Vidya Balan to the Raunak family as our Brand Ambassador. Vidya’s dedication to excellence, combined with her grace and charisma, perfectly embodies the values we hold dear at Sleepfresh. We believe that her involvement will be instrumental in establishing Sleepfresh as the preferred choice for discerning consumers seeking exceptional comfort and quality sleep experiences. And, when two bankable brands collaborate magic happens.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Vidya Balan says, “Just like the movie scripts I choose, I am very particular about the brands I collaborate with. It is always quality over quantity for me. I’m excited to be associated with Sleepfresh Mattress, a brand that aligns perfectly with my belief in the transformative power of quality sleep.

After the hectic shoots and travel; a good night’s rest is essential for my physical and mental well-being, and I truly believe that sleep is your angel…so I’m passionate about encouraging people to invest in their sleep quality. I ensure I get deep restorative sleep. I look forward to partnering with Sleepfresh to spread awareness about the importance of choosing the right mattress and achieving the restorative sleep we all deserve.”

Sleepfresh Mattress, a brand under the Raunak Group, boasts a rich heritage of over 25 years in the Indian sleep industry. The brand boasts a robust pan-India presence through its extensive offline network of 1500+ retailers, 40+ exclusive stores, and a growing online presence.

With a robust infrastructure spanning India with five manufacturing facilities, they possess the capacity to deliver high-quality mattresses to meet the diverse needs of the nation’s consumers. This includes readily available products in major cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Patna, Pune, Raipur and Gurgaon.

The Raunak Group, established over 60 years ago, is a family-run business with a rich heritage in the sleep industry. The group leverages its expertise and integrated manufacturing facilities to deliver high-quality sleep solutions under various brands, including Sleepfresh Mattress. Raunak Group is dedicated to innovation, ethical practices, and fostering a healthy sleep culture across India.

