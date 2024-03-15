Bollywood publicist reveals PR tricks to select students of event management

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15: In a captivating and enlightening session, renowned Bollywood PR guru Dale Bhagwagar shared his wealth of knowledge with a group of event management students at the Mumbai branch of India's leading media school 'Media Skills - New York Academy'.

The session, lasting over two hours, delved into the intricacies of handling celebrity events and navigating media interactions effectively. Dale shed light on the significance of upholding ethical standards in the news media and emphasized the importance of maintaining a moral compass while executing events to uphold societal values.

During his engaging discourse, Dale elucidated his unique approach to media ethics, emphasizing the importance of setting personal boundaries based on conscience rather than adhering to established formats. He highlighted the delicate balance between meeting the media's demand for sensational content while upholding ethical standards, a principle he referred to as his "balancing act" in the field of PR.

The students were captivated by Dale's insights and expressed their eagerness for continued guidance in their burgeoning careers. In a rare gesture, Dale extended his support by sharing his contact information with the students, encouraging them to reach out for advice and guidance as they embark on their professional journeys.

Dale Bhagwagar is a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment industry, known for his expertise in public relations and crisis management. With over three decades of experience in the news media, he leads the entertainment PR agency Dale Bhagwagar Media Group. He is known as the 'Father of Bollywood PR' for having started India's first entertainment PR agency in the nineties and bringing organization and structure to public relations in showbiz.

Dale has been a key figure in shaping the images of numerous Bollywood personalities like Hrithik Roshan, Shilpa Shetty and Priyanka Chopra, as well as handling media for films like the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Don and the Farhan Akhtar-starrer Rock On.

He is recognized as Bollywood's only PR guru and has been praised for his ethical approach to publicity campaigns, introducing the maximum PR trends in the entertainment industry. Dale's influence extends beyond India, with mentions in international media outlets like BBC, CNN, Sky News, The New York Times and The Washington Post, making him the most famous publicist from India on the internet. Max Clifford, the world-renowned publicist from the UK, once referred to Dale as "the PR to go to in India."

Apart from his PR work, the publicity expert is actively involved in training mass communication students through guest lectures, workshops and mentorship. Twenty students have completed their mass media thesis and dissertation with Dale Bhagwagar as their guide, making him the most trusted publicist in India. Advocating creativity and innovation to evolve in the changing industry dynamic, his guidance has also helped many students kickstart their careers in Bollywood and corporate PR agencies in India.

The school where Dale conducted the guest lecture, Media Skills - New York Academy, is a pioneer in media courses pertaining to VR, AR, and AI technologies in broadcasting, TV, films, music, entertainment and business management.

The academy was founded in 2018 by a team of experienced media professionals who recognized the need for practical, hands-on media training in the industry. The founders have brought their expertise and real-world knowledge to create a dynamic, innovative media education institution.

At Media Skills - New York Academy, the mission is to provide comprehensive, hands-on training in media skills and resources to help students achieve their professional goals. The academy is committed to empowering individuals with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the media industry. It is dedicated to providing a supportive, inclusive learning environment that fosters creativity and innovation.

Dale Bhagwagar's collaboration with Media Skills - New York Academy for the guest lecture, marks a significant milestone in bridging industry expertise with academic excellence, offering aspiring event management professionals' invaluable insights into the world of PR and media management.

As students embark on their educational journey at this esteemed institution, they are poised to benefit from a rich tapestry of knowledge and practical skills that will shape their future success in the competitive world of media and entertainment.

