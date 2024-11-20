Bollywood Superstar Ananya Panday Launches New York Institute of Fashion (NIF Global) in India

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: The highly anticipated launch of the New York Institute of Fashion (NIF Global), India's premier institute for design education, took place in Mumbai, with Bollywood superstar Ananya Panday as the Style Icon of the brand. NIF Global (formerly NIFD Global) was promoted by the New York Institute of Fashion Inc., with headquarters in New York. A global fashion icon and one of Gen Z's brightest stars, Ananya's career spans Bollywood hits like Student of the Year 2 and OTT series such as Call Me Bae and CTRL. Known for her distinctive style, Ananya also made waves at Paris Haute Couture Week and served glam at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show. This year, she closed the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI show for Rohit Bal, further cementing her status as a versatile fashion force.

The event brought together students from NIF Global campuses across India, providing a unique opportunity for aspiring designers, interior designers, and beauty professionals to engage with industry leaders and gain insights into the world of fashion.

New York Institute of Fashion (NIF Global - formerly NIFD Global) is a prestigious institution headquartered in Manhattan, New York, in partnership with the London School of Trends (LST), offering an Internationally inspired curriculum blended with India's rich creative culture. Together, they present NIF Globala world-class platform offering the most sought-after education in fashion, interior design, management, and beauty.

Faculties from the New York Institute of Fashion and the London School of Trends are visiting centres all across India to launch the New Look Logo of NIF Global and to impart professional training to the students. With the best of New York's fashion expertise and London's innovative design education, NIF Global brings global standards directly to Indian students, empowering them to lead in the fast-paced world of design and fashion.

Ananya Panday shared her personal journey, encouraging students to embrace originality and develop their own unique vision. "The fashion industry is ever-evolving, and it's essential to stay curious and keep pushing boundaries," Ananya said. "I'm so inspired by the passion I see in these students. Their dedication and curiosity are the ingredients for success."

This launch event marked a significant milestone in NIF Global's mission to provide students with unparalleled access to top industry experts. Bringing in stars like Ananya Panday, the institute continues to empower students with the knowledge, mentorship, and inspiration needed to thrive in design. The live session connected students across India and introduced them to a global vision of creativity and innovation.

NIF Global's world-class curriculum is complemented by the mentorship of industry icons such as Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna, and Ashley Rebello. These legends of the industry offer practical advice and insights, ensuring that students receive a unique blend of creative direction and industry expertise.

With campuses across India, NIF Global (formerly NIFD Global) offers specialized programs in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Management programs under the School of Management, and Hair and Make-up programs under the School of Beauty, providing students with the training and experience they need to pursue their creative passions. These programs prepare students for the fast-paced, competitive world of fashion and design.

In line with India's New Education Policy (NEP 2020), NIF Global is proud to partner with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Medhavi Skills University (MSU). These collaborations aim to transform the educational landscape by offering skills-based training that enhances employability and prepares students with practical skills needed for success in the global market.

NIF Global's prestigious partnerships with top institutions ensure students receive the best of both Indian creativity and international exposure. NIF Global students have already showcased their talent on prominent platforms like London Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, Dubai Fashion Week, and Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, which provide them with global career opportunities.

As the event reached its grand conclusion, Ananya Panday took center stage to present the Certificates of Excellence to the participating Centres, recognizing their outstanding contributions to fostering creativity and innovation. The moment was made even more special as she joined the students and the NIF Global team for a vibrant photo session, capturing the day's enthusiasm and embodying the institute's commitment to nurturing global excellence, collaboration, and creative spirit.

About New York Institute of Fashion (NIF Global):

The New York Institute of Fashion (NIF Global - formerly NIFD Global) is where New York's expertise, London's innovation, and India's vibrant creativity converge to create the next generation of design professionals. Offering cutting-edge programs in fashion design, interior design, management, and beauty education, NIF Global prepares students for the dynamic, ever-evolving global fashion and design industry. With strategic partnerships with international institutions and industry leaders, NIF Global provides a platform for students to gain hands-on experience and exposure, ensuring they are equipped to lead in the global creative economy.

To learn more about NIF Global (formerly NIFD Global) and explore program offerings, visit nifglobal.college/

