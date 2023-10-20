Bolt.Earth and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Collaborate to Make EV Charging Accessible for 3-Wheelers

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 20: Bolt.Earth, India's leading EV charging infrastructure provider, today enabled the EV customers with hassle-free access to charging stations through their collaboration with India's No.1 electric 3-wheeler manufacturer, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd (MLMML). This collaboration connects the end user with Bolt.Earth charging points through MLMML's integrated NEMO Driver app. With more than 11 major features, the NEMO Driver App is currently revolutionising the world of electric mobility. Its mission is to provide a diverse range of advanced connected mobility experiences. This cloud-based platform empowers the development of a new generation of shared and connected services, actively enhancing electric mobility.

Bolt.Earth's charging network has fulfilled the needs of more than 150K users across India by dispensing over 1000Mwh of energy. This includes 4,700 charging points in Bangalore, 3,500 in Delhi-NCR, 2,800 in Hyderabad, and other tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 cities in India. Out of these, more than 1000 charging points are for electric 3-wheelers and many more continue to be added on a frequent basis - discoverable on the NEMO Driver app (free for download on Google Play).

Bolt.Earth's Head of Strategy and Leadership, Raghav Bharadwaj, commented, "Bolt.Earth's mission is to transform the EV landscape across geographies with easy-to-install charging infrastructure. Partnering with MLMML will echo our vision to establish India as the electric future hub in global markets. Our strategic collaboration will pave new ways for Indian EV users across pin codes to access our state-of-the-art charging infrastructure. We are excited to work with partners like Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd towards our goal of powering India's EV ecosystem."

Commenting on the association, Suman Mishra, MD and CEO of MLMML said, "Our collaboration with Bolt.Earth signifies our commitment to fostering a sustainable future for India. The significant ramp-up of 1000 charging points underscores our dedication to supporting electric mobility and empowering our customers with convenient and eco-friendly solutions."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor