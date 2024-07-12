Bon Voyagers Makes Strong Impact on India’s Tourism Through Personalised Travel

New Delhi (India) July 12 : Kolkata, India, July 12, 2024: Bon Voyagers is an Indian Destination Management Company (DMC) based in Kolkata, West Bengal. The travel company specialises in tourism services across India, focusing on the Himalayan and coastal regions.

Bon Voyagers was established in 2010 in Kolkata by Pritam Chakraborty and Dibyenddu Roy (a former pharmaceutical professional). The company has since grown to become the most reliable resource in the Indian tourism sector.

Bon Voyagers currently offers a 90-location weekend trip in locations spanning across West Bengal and Orissa. It provides travel experiences across the Himalayan regions, including Ladakh, Kashmir, Himachal, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Darjeeling, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Nepal and Bhutan. It curates unforgettable trips to Digha, Puri, Mandarmani, Chandipur, Goa, Kovalam, and the Andaman Islands for those seeking coastal escapes.

The company caters to various travel preferences. It also offers customised tours for groups, senior citizens, honeymooners, families, single parents, pet owners, adventure seekers, and educational institutions.

Bon Voyagers operates a network of over 30 self-managed hotels and homestays across India and maintains affiliations with other prominent hotels and homestays in the country. Furthermore, it is an approved vendor for several major Indian corporations. The company arranges all parts of their domestic and international MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) events, with groups ranging from 10 to 500 people.

As a B2B ground operator, Bon Voyagers partners with over 10,000 travel agents across India and internationally, crafting unforgettable experiences for a diverse clientele. Its services also expand to educational institutions, curating college excursions for prestigious establishments like Presidency College, Darjeeling Government College, and Barasat Government College.

Founders of Bon Voyagers

Dibyenddu Roy, the founder of Bon Voyagers, holds a BSc and MBA. He previously worked in the pharmaceutical industry before venturing into tourism. He is known for his focus on sustainable tourism practices and responsible development in the company’s operational areas.

Pritam Chakraborty, co-founder of Bon Voyagers, is the company’s Chief Financial Officer. He is a commerce graduate responsible for the company’s financial strategy and stability.

Bon Voyagers' Achievements

Since its inception, Bon Voyagers claims to have:

● Served over 1 million guests in the Himalayan and coastal regions of India

● Established itself as a trusted hotel chain in these areas

● Become one of the fastest-growing hotel chains in the region

Awards and memberships

● 2016: Received an award at the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF)

Bon Voyagers is a member of several industry associations:

● NATTA (Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents)

● ATSPB (Association of Tourism Service Providers of Bengal)

● EHTTOA (Eastern Himalaya Travel and Tour Operators Association)

● WBTDC (West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation)

Business model

Bon Voyagers emphasises value for money and after-sales service in its business approach. The company focuses on providing personalised travel experiences while maintaining a commitment to customer satisfaction.

Bon Voyagers provides a holistic travel experience through three verticals: BON Hotel, BON Wheelz, and BON Tours. BON Hotel maintains its brand of hotels and homestays, offering comfortable and convenient accommodations. BON Wheelz meets transportation needs with a fleet of company-owned vehicles and rentals for cars, bikes, and buses. Finally, BON Tours curates and executes a diverse choice of local and foreign tours, delivering a smooth travel experience for every kind of traveller.

