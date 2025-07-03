Bond, debond, recycle - tesa opens new Debonding on Demand laboratory in Singapore

PRNewswire

Singapore, July 3: tesa, international manufacturer of adhesive tapes and self-adhesive product solutions, is laying the foundation for future adhesive tapes with the opening of a state-of-the-art Debonding on Demand development laboratory. The new innovation hub in Singapore will be established as a permanent location in tesa's technology network to drive customized development and scaling of removable adhesive solutions, particularly for customers in the automotive and electronics industries.

The strategic partnership between tesa and A*STAR, Singapore's lead public sector R&D agency, combines research expertise with industrial networks to accelerate development of market-ready solutions. This collaboration advances adhesive technologies while strengthening Singapore's position as a hub for advanced manufacturing and circular economy innovation.

Singapore: Strategic development location for Debonding on Demand technologies

tesa's Debonding on Demand laboratory in Singapore focuses on developing new polymer concepts for the electronics and automotive industries. Singapore was chosen for this strategic investment due to tesa's regional headquarters presence and the country's innovation leadership. Proximity to leading universities and collaboration with A*STAR were the key factors. The lab strengthens tesa's Asia-Pacific presence alongside operations in Vietnam, Thailand and India. With approximately 6% of annual turnover invested in developing new products and technologies, and 100 new innovations yearly, tesa maintains its adhesive technology leadership.

tesa CEO Dr Norman Goldberg explains: "At tesa, we don't just innovate - we push boundaries. Our Debonding on Demand technologies will be a future game-changer, enabling strong, durable bonds that can be easily removed on demand. This breakthrough will transform product repair, recycling, and reuse, helping industries reduce waste and embrace circularity without compromising performance. With our new Debonding on Demand laboratory, we are setting an important milestone in the further development of these pioneering technologies and are delighted to be starting operations together with strong partners like A*STAR at our side."

Sustainable technologies meet customer requirements

With its Debonding on Demand technologies, tesa is hitting the pulse of the times and meeting customer requirements for repairable and recyclable products and components. "Our Debonding on Demand technologies will enable a completely new approach to product design. Sustainability is integrated as an essential part of applications and system solutions from the very beginning. This will create new perspectives for entire industries regarding manufacturing and life cycle management," emphasizes Dr. Ingrid Sebald, Board Member Technology at tesa. "The Debonding on Demand lab in Singapore's vibrant innovation ecosystem serves as the perfect launch pad to establish these breakthrough technologies for the global market and industry customers, making an important contribution to the circular economy."

"A*STAR is pleased to partner with tesa in developing advanced adhesive technologies that enable new possibilities in product design, sustainability, and circularity. This collaboration reflects our broader efforts to work with industry in translating research into solutions that support next-generation manufacturing," says Professor Lim Keng Hui, ACE, Science & Engineering Research Council at A*STAR.

New concepts already in the pipeline

Backed by a strong interdisciplinary network and a technology partner like A*STAR, tesa plans to make groundbreaking advances in polymer chemistry, adhesive formulation, and coating technologies. The aim is to develop new solutions and improve existing Debonding on Demand concepts. The partners intend to test up to 20 new Debonding on Demand concepts in terms of performance and application relevance via a standardized process. Those that show promise will then be further developed and scaled up in line with customer requirements.

The Debonding on Demand lab will begin operations on July 1, 2025 with its first group of experts, engineers, and technicians. Additional team members will follow.

About tesa SE

As a multinational company, tesa develops innovative adhesive tapes and self-adhesive product solutions for various industries, commercial customers, and end consumers. There are already more than 7,000 tesa adhesive solutions that help improve the work, products or lives of our customers. Today, the focus is on sustainability and energy-saving processes. tesa invests in the development of environmentally friendly products and solvent-free manufacture processes as well as in the use of renewable energy sources at its locations.

tesa is active in 100 countries and operates plants in Germany, Italy, China, the USA, and in Vietnam. Around three quarters of the tesa Group's sales (2024: EUR 1.7 billion euro) are generated by applications for industries. Together with its international clients, tesa develops innovations that are customized at product and process level. Already more than 130 tesa tapes may be installed in an electric car and over 70 in a smartphone. In the printing and construction industries, too, tesa is constantly penetrating new segments and countries with its special adhesive tapes. The company generates almost one quarter of its sales with products for end consumers and professional craftsmen. 300 applications, such as the legendary tesafilm®, make life easier or, when it comes to insect protection, even make it a bit more pleasant. tesa counts among the world's leading manufacturers of adhesive solutions. Since 2001, tesa SE is an independent 100% affiliate of Beiersdorf AG (i.e., NIVEA, Eucerin, la prairie) with approx. 5,400 employees today.

About the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)

The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) is Singapore's lead public sector R&D agency. Through open innovation, we collaborate with our partners in both the public and private sectors to benefit the economy and society. As a Science and Technology Organisation, A*STAR bridges the gap between academia and industry. Our research creates economic growth and jobs for Singapore, and enhances lives by improving societal outcomes in healthcare, urban living, and sustainability. A*STAR plays a key role in nurturing scientific talent and leaders for the wider research community and industry. A*STAR's R&D activities span biomedical sciences to physical sciences and engineering, with research entities primarily located in Biopolis and Fusionopolis. For ongoing news, visit www.a-star.edu.sg.

