Bonds of worth USD 4 Billion Market Capitalization listed on AFRINEX Securities List 5th August 2022, Ebene, Mauritius

August 8: In the August presence of His Excellency President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr. Prithvirajsing Roopun, His Excellency Deputy High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, Mr. Vimarsh Aryan and Hon’ble Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, AFRINEX today held Listing Ceremony of USD 1 Billion 2033 Bond of BNP Investments LLC and USD 3 Billion 2029 Bond of EST Growmore Capital Holdings Ltd. on AFRINEX Securities List. Today’s bonds listings mark an important milestone in the journey of AFRINEX, with the cumulative debt listings on AFRINEX Securities List now standing at USD 6.6 Billion.

AFRINEX Securities List is an innovative platform of AFRINEX providing a simplified and rapid listing process for listing a wide range of securities to global issuers in any currency. AFRINEX has also started issuing International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) through its depository arm AFRINEX Clearing House Limited, which will help broaden the issuer base of listed entities in Mauritius.

Speaking on occasion, His Excellency President of the Republic of Mauritius said, “The vision of the Republic of Mauritius is to consolidate our position as an International Financial Sector and further diversify our current capital market, strengthen our position in Africa, without compromising our reputation as a jurisdiction of substance. The setting up of AFRINEX contributes to further establishing Mauritius among the region’s newly developed emerging capital markets and serves as a gateway for issuers in the African continent.”

His Excellency Deputy High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, Mr Vimarsh Aryan said, “Today’s event is a significant milestone in the journey of AFRINEX that started with its launch last year. The cumulative debt listings on AFRINEX Securities List that stand at USD 6.6 Billion within a year of its launch is a testimony to its path-breaking capabilities and potential to become an institution that can transform a country, a continent and the world.”

Hon’ble Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr. Mahen Seeruttun, said, “AFRINEX is successfully supporting the financial development of our Mauritian economy and has also become an undeniable actor to position Mauritius as a financial centre for the Region. I am confident that listing these two international bonds is the beginning of the upcoming listing of similar bonds, which will continue to strengthen the Mauritius IFC brand.”

Speaking on occasion, AFRINEX MD & CEO Ms. Krishna Gangopadhyay said, “we are extremely proud to celebrate the listing ceremony of BNP Investments LLC and EST Growmore Capital Holdings Ltd. from across the globe. AFRINEX provides a wide range of issuer services with transparency and robustness of rules, offering comprehensive tech-enabled solutions for issuer needs. Such listings encourage us to offer more innovative services in times to come.”

Mr. Biswanath Patnaik, CEO of BNP Investments, mentioned, “We have been one of the first issuers, and this is the second time we are listing our bond on AFRINEX. The listing process is meticulous, efficient, and transparent at all stages. This listing platform AFRINEX has given us great visibility for fundraising from global investors, which is at par with international exchanges. With this bond, we look forward to funding new healthcare, energy and fintech projects at a 5.5% interest rate. We are also happy to get a one-stop solution of ISIN issuance, fundraising and listing through AFRINEX.”

Dr. Sindhu Bhaskar, Director of EST Growmore Capital Holdings Ltd., mentioned, “I am extremely proud and delighted on listing our USD 3 Billion 2029 7% bond on AFRINEX at Mauritius. In particular, this has enabled us to get visibility and access to global investors. The listing process through meticulous is transparent and efficient. I am confident that listing our bond on AFRINEX Securities List will provide us with the opportunity to access a deep pool of global investors and capital in times to come. The proceeds of the bond will help improve production from gold mines and community development for miners.”

The Exchange has been set up with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister of Mauritius, Mr. Pravind Jugnauth, in its endeavour to strengthen Mauritius as an International Financial Centre and has been supported by the Government of India with technology and skill support from BSE Ltd.

About AFRINEX Ltd.

AFRINEX Ltd. was granted a securities exchange license in November 2018. The exchange offers a single state-of-the-art trading platform across multi-assets, i.e. equities, debt, funds, as well as derivatives of commodities and currencies. It is the first pan-African Exchange based out of Mauritius. Cumulative Debt Listings on AFRINEX Securities List as of August 5, 2022, stands at USD 6.6 Billion.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor