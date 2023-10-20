Bookbots India Unveils the Release of "The Nigerian Mafia: Mumbai"

ThePRTree

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20: Bookbots India is proud to announce the release of the highly anticipated "The Nigerian Mafia: Mumbai," a thrilling and gripping crime novel written by prolific Nigerian author, filmmaker and academic Onyeka Nwelue. The prestigious Abibiman Publishing UK publishes this exciting literary masterpiece. "The Nigerian Mafia: Mumbai" takes readers on an exciting journey into the heart of crime and intrigue. Nwelue's latest work promises to be a must-read for fans of the genre and other creators, thanks to its compelling narrative and vivid storytelling.

This compelling release marks a significant moment for both the author and the publishing world. Onyeka Nwelue is known for his quirky storytelling, bringing his unique perspective to the world of crime fiction, and creating a story that leaves a lasting impression on readers. Bookbots India invites all literary enthusiasts and lovers of thrilling storytelling to delve into "The Nigerian Mafia: Mumbai." Destined to be a literary sensation, the novel captivates readers with its accessibility, offering a glimpse into Mumbai's criminal underworld through the eyes of a master storyteller. It has been longlisted for the 2023 Ana Chinhua Achebe Prize and also shortlisted for the 2023 Ana Prose Prize. The Nigerian Mafia Mumbai is being developed for film by Indian filmmaker, Ramesh Raparthy.

The Nigerian Mafia Series: A Global Journey

The Nigerian Mafia: Mumbai launches an immersive 10-book series inspired by Nwelue's extensive travels around the world. In his thirties, Onyeka Nwelue became a prominent figure in African literature. He founded major literary awards, including the James Currey Award for African Literature and the Earl Lovelace Award for Short Fiction. Nwelue wears many hats as he owns the Abibiman publishing house which spans the UK, USA, Nigeria, South Africa and India.

Onyeka Nwelue owns La Cave Musik in Paris, runs a bookstore called Hattus Bookshop in Johannesburg, and co-owns the Canadian film company Blues and Hills Canada. His dynamic career also includes founding the James Currey Society at Oxford University's Center for African Studies, where he serves as a visiting scholar. The writer's humanitarian work and contribution to education earned him an honorary doctorate from the University of Queensland in Haiti.

Synopsis of The Nigerian Mafia: Mumbai

Nollywood actor Uche Mbadiegwu departs his Surulere neighbourhood in Lagos to pursue stardom in Bandra, Mumbai, in the hopes of landing exceptional roles in Bollywood. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when Periwinkle appears, altering his destiny forever. Efemena, tired of a squalid existence, yearns for independence in the bustling city of Mumbai. But life for a Nigerian in Mumbai is far from straightforward. It's a constant battle, an unending escape from the Indian police and narcotics agents. The Nigerian Mafia: Mumbai is an unapologetic exploration of themes like violence, drugs, human trafficking, murder, and sex, all set against the backdrop of an ever-evolving and dynamic Mumbai.

Inspiration for the Series

Nwelue shares that the series was inspired by his Academic Advisor at the University of Oxford. "He was really kind to me," Nwelue explains. "We had dinner, and I shared the idea with him, and he thought it would be a blast. So, I kicked it off." The author's commitment to his craft is undeniable, having immersed himself in the worlds of criminals, prisoners, scammers, and investigative journalists to ensure the authenticity of his writing.

About Abibiman Publishing

Abibiman Publishing is a publishing venture, specializing in African literature, registered in the US, UK, Nigeria, and India, whose CEO in India is the 27-year-old Dinesh Chakravarthy.

It publishes writers like Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, Onyeka Nwelue, Uzor Maxim Uzoatu, Ever Obi, Ikenna Okeh, and many more.

Abibiman Publishing has published writings from other languages, translated into English, like Ivan Srven's Harmattan, translated from Croatian to English, a novel about Nigerian women in a German prison.

About the Author

Onyeka Nwelue is a multifaceted talent, known for his work as a filmmaker, publisher, talk-show host, bookseller, and academic. He currently holds the esteemed position of Academic Visitor and is the founder of the James Currey Society at the African Studies Centre, University of Oxford. Nwelue has also served as a visiting scholar at the Centre of African Studies at the University of Cambridge. His previous crime novel, The Strangers of Braamfontein, not only secured the coveted 2021 ANA Prize for Fiction but also clinched the Best Indie Novel award at the Crime Fiction Lover Awards in 2021.

Praise for Onyeka Nwelue

Described by Sri P. T. Narendra Menon as "one of Africa's youngest writers," Onyeka Nwelue's unique writing style and brilliance have earned him critical acclaim. With over 20 award-winning books to his name, Nwelue stands as one of Africa's most prolific and promising writers.

