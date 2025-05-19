Boosting Farmer Productivity: Parijat Introduces Innovative Weed Control Solutions

Parijat Industries

New Delhi [India], May 19: Parijat Industries India Pvt. Ltd. has announced the introduction of three herbicides - VOSTRIX, LUKARIO, and ZORYA - developed for weed management in key crops.

VOSTRIX is a patented, three-way combination post-emergent herbicide intended for use in soybean and groundnut cultivation. It is designed to provide broad-spectrum control over both broadleaf and narrow-leaf weeds during early growth stages.

LUKARIO is focused on narrow-leaf weed management and is currently being manufactured exclusively by Parijat Industries. The product reintroduces a solution that targeted to support cleaner fields and nutrient utilization.

ZORYA, based on HPPD chemistry, is targeted at maize and sugarcane crops. It is intended to offer extended weed control for improved crop management. ZORYA is being manufactured in India for the first time by Parijat Industries.

"These products were developed after extensive field evaluations across various agro-climatic zones," said Uday Raj Anand, CEO, Parijat Industries. "They aim to address specific agronomic needs of different cropping systems."

"Our objective is to offer solutions aligned with field-level requirements," added Ajit Shankhdhar, President, Parijat Industries. "Each product has been formulated based on observed challenges in weed control and crop safety."

"With this addition to the portfolio, Parijat is entering the soybean, groundnut, paddy, maize, and sugarcane segments with new herbicide options," said Surender Agarwal, Strategic Marketing Head, Parijat Industries.

All three herbicides will be distributed through the company's existing distribution network, with phased availability planned for additional states.

Parijat Industries (India) Private Limited, is dedicated to advancing agricultural practices through innovation, research, and community support. With a focus on sustainable development and farmer welfare, Parijat Industries continues to lead initiatives that enhance agricultural productivity and safety. It is a fully integrated technical to final branded formulations manufacturing agrochemical company with an advanced R&D-based integrated crop protection company manufacturing active ingredients and formulations and selling under its propriety brands in India and in the international market.

