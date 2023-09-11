BOSS Appliances Introduces India's First Hand Blender with a Revolutionary 5-Year Warranty

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: BOSS Appliances, a name synonymous with innovation and excellence, proudly introduces India's first Hand Blender featuring an industry-disrupting 5-year warranty.

With a rich history dating back to 1985, BOSS embarked on its mission with perseverance, continuous growth, and strategic reformation. The result was the creation of India's very first Hand Blender, a product that not only redefined cooking practices but also shaped the way Indian households operated. BOSS has evolved into a powerhouse of kitchen innovation, expanding into a diverse array of products, including mixer grinders, juice extractors, food processors, oven toaster grillers, and many more.

With a visionary outlook and a dedication to delivering exceptional value, BOSS has expanded from a single product offering to a comprehensive product range encompassing over 60 products across 13 distinct categories. This remarkable feat is supported by an expansive Pan India service network, along with a robust retail presence of 6000+ retailers.

BOSS Appliances' offerings have captured the hearts, trust, and preference of not just Indian households, but have also made their mark in international markets, including the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and the USA.

With 35 years of leadership in India's kitchen appliances sector, the brand has garnered numerous awards for its superior quality, user-centric design, and innovative edge. The brand's unwavering commitment to quality has led to ISO certifications, adhering to stringent Indian and international norms such as ISI, CB, and G-Mark, in addition to rigorous manufacturing and quality inspection standards.

Looking ahead, the brand aspires to ascend to the forefront of the home appliances industry by consistently elevating benchmarks in product utility, innovation, and durability.

With the introduction of India's first hand blender featuring an unparalleled 5-year warranty, BOSS Appliances is certain to revolutionize kitchen experiences once again.

For further information about BOSS and its exceptional product range, please visit https://bossindia.com/ or contact +91 91440 91440

