Botree Software launches a Powerful Edition of its Sales Force Automation app

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 9: Botree Software, the leader in route-to-market solutions, launches a novel and dynamic upgrade to its Sales Force Automation (SFA) app. Botree SFA is designed to improve the overall revenue and sales operations efficiency for brands across industries like FMCG, Consumer Durables, and OTC Pharma. It offers a comprehensive range of functionalities across multiple personas and comes with an intuitive user interface.

The new version of Botree SFA is now available to boost sales productivity and elevate business outcomes with the following capabilities:

1. Intuitive User Experience: Field salespeople can effortlessly place orders based on inputs like Past Orders, NPD, MSS, SOQ, Instant Scheme Reference, Customer Past Performance, etc., to increase productivity instantly.

2. Actionable Reports & Analytics: Dynamic, real-time dashboards provide key performance metrics on Sales, Coverage, Productivity, Time Spent, Targets Achieved, and Incentives, enabling data-driven decisions to increase sales and achieve targets.

3. Goal-based Nudges: The app offers insight-driven nudges to help salespeople improve their sales and attendant goal achievement.

4. KPI-based Gamification: Leaderboards and badges constantly motivate salespeople to drive consistent engagement and achieve higher sales outcomes.

Botree SFA seamlessly integrates with existing enterprise tech stacks, including DMS, ERP, CRM, and accounting tools via APIs. Businesses can implement the software in just 2-4 weeks, ensuring rapid and scalable deployment.

One of Botree’s oldest and most significant clients, Dabur India Limited, has successfully upgraded to the new Botree SFA for almost 5000 salespeople across India.

“Botree SFA provides granular-level data visibility to our sales team,” said Kaustubh Dabral, Global Chief Information Officer, Dabur India Limited. “It combines a refreshingly simple user interface along with some of the best functionalities, such as interactive dashboards, scheme visibility while order booking, and timely nudges, enhancing our sales efficiency. The Botree team was very responsive throughout the deployment process, which facilitated a rapid roll-out.”

“Today, brands need an integrated, state-of-the-art route-to-market solution to enhance the productivity of every salesperson. Our new edition of the SFA app, built on over two decades of expertise in DMS and Sales Automation, is designed to do just that,” said Swaminathan Thiagarajan, Senior Vice President, Product Management & Pre-Sales at Botree Software. “With a product-first, insights-first approach, Botree SFA empowers our customers with user-friendly, feature-rich solutions and best-in-class technology, enabling them to capture market share and accelerate revenue velocity.”

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor