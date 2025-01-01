Boyo - With 20 stores already launched and plans to open 100 more in just six months, Boyo is poised for explosive growth

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 1: In a world where healthy eating has become a lifestyle, one brand is making waves by bringing nutritious, traditional food products to the modern consumer in a fresh and attractive way. Boyo, the rapidly expanding healthy food start-up, is carving a niche in the market by offering an array of products that include dry fruits, berries, seeds, imported & exotic nuts, 100% natural honey, functional trail mixes, sugar free dry fruits barfi, peanut butter etc holding 100+ products portfolio under the brandall carefully curated to appeal to Gen Z's growing demand for clean, nutritious and honest food options free from chemical, preservatives and any health hazard ingredients.

Known for its digital-first approach, Boyo is now bringing its online success to the offline world with an ambitious retail expansion strategy. The company has already opened 20 stores across key locations ( Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Ambala and other key cities and has set an audacious goal to open 30 stores by March 2025 & 100 Stores within the next 180 days. This explosive growth is supported by a strategic partnership with Amrut Sugar (Sanjivani Group - A Maharashtra-based business conglomerate) and its visionary leader Shri Vivek Kolhe. Shri. Kolhe, part of the Leadership Board of Sanjivani, is the Chairman of SSSK Cooperative along with Board Members of prestigious association like IFFCO. Shri Vivek Kolhe is also Chairman of Kopargaon Industrial Estate and was the youngest member to be a Director in the State Sugar Association.

Boyo's Digital-First Strategy and Gen Z Appeal

Founded by Amar Choudhary ( An IIM Ahmedabad Alumni) with a vision to revolutionize how healthy foods are perceived and consumed, Boyo is redefining traditional snacks for a new generation of health-conscious consumers. The brand taps into the growing trend of wellness, offering a range of snacks that are not only healthy but also convenient and appealing to younger audiences.

"We wanted to make healthy eating something that people actually look forward to, especially Gen Z, who are increasingly seeking out clean, natural alternatives to over processed and unhealthy easy snacks," says [Amar aka Daddy BoYo], the Founder & CEO of Boyo. "The challenge was how to make products like dry fruits, seeds, and peanut butter exciting, fun, and relatable to a generation that values convenience, taste, and sustainability. Our digital-first approach has allowed us to connect directly with consumers and understand their needs, preferences, and evolving lifestyles."

Boyo's product offerings stand out in the crowded health food market with their playful & premium gift like packaging, flavour variations, and curated ingredient mixes. From exotic dried berries to protein-packed peanut butters and crunchy trail mixes, Boyo has transformed what was once considered "traditional" healthy food into a modern snacking experience. The brand's ability to blend the goodness of nature with trendy and Instagram-worthy aesthetics has made it a hit among health-conscious millennials and Gen Z consumers who are increasingly shopping online for products that align with their wellness goals.

Impressive Online Growth: 1000% Increase in Business in FY 2023

One of the standout achievements for Boyo in the past year has been its incredible growth in online sales. In FY 2023-24, the brand saw a staggering 1000% increase in its online business, a testament to the strength of its digital-first strategy. This growth was driven by an expanding consumer base, effective digital marketing campaigns, and the rise of online shopping for health-conscious products.

"We've seen overwhelming demand for our products online, and the numbers speak for themselves," says [Mr. Saddam, Asst. General Manager, BoYo]. "The online channel has proven to be a major growth engine for us. With the increased focus on e-commerce and more people turning to digital platforms for healthy food options, we've been able to scale rapidly and reach a much larger audience."

Strategic Partnership with Sanjivani Group

As Boyo moves forward with its aggressive retail expansion, the brand has secured a key strategic partner in the form Sanjivani Group, a group renowned for its philosophy of prioritizing farmer first business approach through consistent investment in rural India for last 60 years. (with a track record of a well-established investor with a track record of backing high-growth businesses). Amrut Sugar part of the larger Sanjivani Family has committed an undisclosed amount to the company through both equity funding rounds and an ongoing CCD round, providing Boyo with the financial backing it needs to scale operations and expand its footprint.

Sanjivani Group's involvement is seen as a major endorsement of Boyo's vision and growth potential. "Boyo has demonstrated remarkable traction in the digital space and is now moving rapidly into offline retail," said [Shri Vivek Kolhe], Board Member at Sanjivani Group. "We believe the company is well-positioned to become a leader in the healthy food category, and we're excited to support their efforts as they scale their operations and introduce their products to more consumers across the country."

This partnership not only provides Boyo with the capital necessary to expand but also brings valuable strategic expertise and industry connections that will help the brand navigate the competitive landscape of the retail sector.

Expansion Plans: 100 Stores in 180 Days & 4x Growth on Online Channels

With 20 stores already up and running, Boyo is now targeting an ambitious goal of launching 100 new locations within the next 180 days. This rapid expansion is a testament to the brand's growing popularity and the effectiveness of its business model.

Boyo's stores are designed to reflect the brand's digital roots while providing a tactile experience for consumers. The stores offer a variety of healthy snacks, and wellness products, allowing customers to engage with the brand in a physical space. Each store is also equipped with interactive displays and a focus on educating consumers about the benefits of healthy eating, positioning Boyo as not just a brand, but a movement toward healthier living.

"We believe that opening more stores will help us build deeper connections with our customers and provide them with the opportunity to explore and experience the brand in a new way," said [Amar Choudhary]. "The next 180 days are crucial for us as we work to make Boyo a household name, and we're thrilled to have the support of Sanjivani Group as we embark on this exciting phase of growth."

A Call to Investors & Industry talent: Join Boyo's Journey

As Boyo embarks on its rapid expansion journey, the brand is also inviting potential investors to join in on the opportunity. With a proven track record of success and a clear roadmap for growth, Boyo presents an exciting investment opportunity for those looking to be part of a brand poised to disrupt the healthy food and retail space.

"We're on the lookout for investors and talent who are passionate about wellness and the potential of healthy food to transform lives," says Amar Choudhary. "This is an exciting time to be part of Boyo's journey as we expand across the country and beyond, and we invite you to be part of the movement."

For more info kindly visit: www.theboyo.com

