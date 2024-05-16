BPTP Unveils The Amaario, Eyes a Revenue Potential of Rs. 1500 Crore in Sector 37D, Gurugram

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 16: BPTP, one of India's leading real estate developers, proudly unveils The Amaario, a majestic residential project in Sector 37D, Gurugram. This visionary development redefines urban living by intertwining opulence with sustainability, offering a regal lifestyle that promotes holistic well-being. The Amaario promises an unparalleled living experience, meticulously designed to embody luxury and eco-consciousness.

The Amaario stands out in Gurugram's dynamic landscape with its exclusive amenities tailored for an elite lifestyle. The project features iconic twin towers, comprising a stilt, podium, and 31 floors, introducing a one community concept of only 248 4BHK luxurious apartments. Each apartment, spanning approximately 3700 sq. ft., is spaciously designed and equipped with three car parks and a provision for an EV charging point.

Residents will enjoy access to one of Gurugram's most lavish clubhouses, boasting a grand welcome lobby featuring heights up to 10 meters, an exclusive banquet hall, an entertainment area, a covered heated pool and many other world-class amenities. The project also includes seven high-speed lifts per tower, a concierge desk, separate lifts for service staff, and a reception desk, ensuring convenience and luxury at every turn.

Located in the heart of Sector 37D, The Amaario offers unmatched connectivity and convenience. Situated near the Dwarka Expressway and NH-48, residents can enjoy seamless travel to Delhi and other key areas. The planned upcoming Rail Over Bridge by the authorities will further enhance connectivity, promising smoother commutes.

Sector 37D is undergoing a transformation with initiatives by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) aimed at enhancing urban living standards. This prime location is also close to Aerocity, Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Gurugram Global City, Diplomatic Enclave, Bharat Vandana Park and IGI Airport. With Gurugram Haat and a new Metro Line on the horizon, Sector 37D is set to become a hub of culture and modern living, epitomizing urban excellence.

"BPTP The Amaario aims to cater to the growing demand for quality and well-designed residential spaces in Gurugram. With a legacy of successfully delivered marquee projects across key micro-markets, namely Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Periphery Road & NH8, this launch propels BPTP into a new realm of luxury," said Rohit Mohan, Senior VP, BPTP Limited.

BPTP boasts a robust legacy spanning two decades in the real estate sector, positioning itself as a dependable leader in India's developmental landscape. The company's unwavering commitment to building a brand synonymous with trust, dependability, and client preference is evident. With a track record of delivering 50 million sq. ft., completing 50 projects, and serving 25,000 esteemed customers, BPTP Limited oversees a land bank spanning 2500 acres across the NCR, affirming its steadfast dedication to excellence and advancement.

RERA Registration Number - RC/REP/HARERA/GGM/820/552/2024/47

HARERA Website: haryanarera.gov.in.

