Brand Factory announced its 'India's first ever Mega Xchange' Mela

Brace yourself India. India's first and biggest ever Brand Factory Xchange has arrived on 22nd February 2022 at your nearest Brand Factory outlet. This is the first-of-its-kind in apparel industry where you will get great discount for the new purchase also big exchange value for your old ones. The offer is valid till February 28, 2022.

You can exchange your old clothes & footwear and upgrade to brand new fashionable wear from your favourite brands, with these never-before Xchange offers at Brand Factory. Get up to 50 per cent discount on a purchase of some of the top fashion brands, and also get exchange value up to Rs. 500/- for old.

The offers are applicable on men's suits & blazers, denims, trousers, shirts, t-shirts, shorts, and track pants, on women's top wear, bottom wear and track pants, on kids wear, winter wear and on footwear as well; ranging from a discount of 30-50 per cent and exchange value of Rs. 100/- to Rs. 500/-, based on the category. And that's not all! Also get an additional 25 per cent off discount voucher, which is applicable over and above existing offers, up to a maximum of Rs. 500/-.

You can choose from our top fashion brands that include Lee Cooper, Zara, Bare Denim, Killer, Indigo Nation, Twills, Knighthood, Scullers, The Privilege Club, SBPRC, Umbro, Celio, Buffalo, Jealous 21, Nayan's, Iktara, Morpankh, Pink & Blue, DJ&C, Hey, Adidas, Reebok, Puma, Fila, Highlander, Lawman, 612 League, Colors, Leathercraft, Huur, Leeport, Pepe Jeans, Spykar & more. Offer valid in select stores across India. So, get ready to give your wardrobe a fashion makeover with this mega Brand Factory Xchange!

Brand factory outlets are located across India.

To know your nearest outlet, please click the link .

