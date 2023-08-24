Brand Impact Awards Gagan Sarawgi as Technology Entrepreneur of the Year for Pioneering Cyber Security Innovation

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 24: Brand Impact proudly bestows the prestigious Technology Entrepreneur of the Year award upon Gagan Sarawgi for his outstanding contributions to the field of cybersecurity.

As a visionary entrepreneur, Sarawgi stands at the helm of innovation at NVISIONx, a Cyber Security start-up based in the United States. Together with his team, he has been at the forefront of designing and developing a first-of-its-kind Data Risk Intelligence (DRI) solution thereby setting new standards for data protection. Sarawgi has also won patent issued by United States Patent & Trademark Office for his innovation.

In today’s digital age where data grows exponentially, so do the threats posed by cybercriminals aided by artificial intelligence. With 13+ years of expertise in building and launching cutting-edge data protection technologies and solutions, Sarawgi has demonstrated unwavering commitment to safeguarding sensitive data in the digital age.

The DRI solution built by NVISIONx enhances cyber controls by enabling organizations to build complete inventory and contextual data classification of enterprise data across all on-premise and cloud data stores. Further, NVISIONx’s user friendly design enables business users and IT team to work together enabling organizations to take proactive measures in defending their data assets. This pioneering work has garnered Sarawgi widespread acclaim from industry peers and experts alike.

"Protecting data is more than just a business venture for me; it's a mission to ensure that businesses and individuals can operate in a secure digital environment," Sarawgi shared in an exclusive interview.

With his visionary leadership and commitment to data protection, Gagan Sarawgi has carved a prominent path in the world of cybersecurity, leaving an indelible impact on the digital landscape. As cyber threats continue to evolve, his remarkable efforts to fortify data integrity remain more crucial than ever.

Congratulations to Sarawgi on this momentous achievement, and may his innovative spirit continue to inspire future generations.

