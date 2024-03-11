Brand Welcomhotel expands presence in South India, signs up Welcomhotel Madikeri

New Delhi, March 11 ITC Hotels has signed a management agreement with Narne Hotels and Resorts Private Limited, further expanding the Welcomhotel brand's presence in South India.

Set to be a key project located at the hill town of Madikeri in Kodagu district (also known by its former name Coorg), Karnataka, Welcomhotel Madikeri will offer exciting food & beverage options with two restaurants and bars, a lounge, and over 1,300 sq mt of meeting space.

The property is located on the prime MG Road in central Madikeri. Framed by the Western Ghats mountain range, Madikeri is known for the Raja’s Seat, a 200-year-old monument that overlooks forests and paddy fields, and offers some of the best sunrise and sunset views.

Taking centrestage, with two stone elephants at the entrance, is the 17th-century Madikeri Fort.

In close proximity stands the famous Omkareshwar Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. To the northwest, the cascading Abbey Falls surrounded by spice plantations is a much-visited tourist attraction.

Kodagu district is known for its lush green valleys, vast coffee plantations, and spice trails. It is also one of the few areas in South India, where the rare Neelakurinji flower blooms once in 12 years.

The region offers a variety of unique experiences for the travellers, including spiritual sites, wildlife, adventure, and leisure activities. The region has witnessed a significant rise in tourist footfalls, supplemented by growth in the business segment driven by demand from agricultural and administrative segments.

Anil Chadha, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Hotels, expressed his excitement about the project, saying, "Madikeri is an important market for ITC Hotels. Over the recent years, this region has grown in popularity, and we saw a niche space for leisure travel. Through Welcomhotel Madikeri, we bring the signature hospitality of ITC Hotels to this beautiful city.

"Madikeri reflects the rich Kodava culture and is home to heritage cuisine that many wish to explore.

With this signing, ITC’s hotel group has further strengthened its presence in Karnataka, where it currently operates 11 hotels and over 1,300 rooms under various brands, including ITC Hotels, Welcomhotel, Fortune, and Welcomheritage.”

Saibabu Appalaneni, CEO, Narne Hotel and Resorts Private Limited, said, "We are delighted to sign brand Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels for our Madikeri hotel project. ITC Hotels are known for their expertise in hospitality and focus on promoting regional cuisine. We believe Welcomhotel Madikeri has strong potential and will provide a memorable guest experience.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor