Breaking Barriers & Chasing Dreams : Melissa Menezes Crowned 1st Runner-Up in Elite Category at Mrs. India – Empress of The Nation 2025

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 3:In a grand celebration of strength, elegance, and purpose, Melissa Menezes emerged as the 1st Runner-Up in the Elite Category at the prestigious Mrs. India – Empress of The Nation 2025 (Season 6). Held on June 29, 2025, at the opulent HYATT Pune, the national finale brought together 53 inspiring women from across India in a dazzling display of grace and transformation.

Conceptualized and brought to life by visionary duo Karl & Anjana Mascarenhas, Founders DIVA Pageants (www.divapageants.com), the event was a culmination of months of rigorous training, self-discovery, and empowerment. The evening sparkled with glamour and warmth, further elevated by the presence of celebrity guests Rohit Roy and Tanisha Mukherjee, who added star power and encouragement to the proceedings.

For Melissa Menezes, an Assistant Vice President at a leading international bank and a lifelong Pune resident, the crown signifies much more than a title—it is a deeply personal victory. “This pageant rekindled a childhood dream I had put to rest,” she shares. “Years ago, I believed my height would hold me back, and I quietly buried that aspiration. But life had other plans.”

A chance conversation at an ICE meet with co-founder Karl Mascarenhas rekindled that spark. “He saw potential in me at a time when I was at a low point in life. That moment of belief became my turning point.” Soon after, Melissa began her pageant journey under the nurturing guidance of Anjana Ma'am, whose mentorship she describes as transformational.

“The crown may rest on my head, but the real win has been the inner journey—rediscovering my confidence, purpose, and strength,” Melissa reflects. “Karl and Anjana have been phenomenal mentors, challenging me, guiding me, and reminding me that no dream is too distant if you're willing to chase it.”

Melissa also credits her unwavering support system: “My husband Robinson and my son, Brandon are my rocks. My brother Dawson has always cheered me on, and my mother Gracie raised me with a ‘go get em' attitude, the belief that no dream is too big – raising me as fearlessly as she did her son.”

And what hobbies doe she pursue? “No time for hobbies”, Melissa laughs. “I run a day care for fur babies – it's my happy space outside of the boardroom and stage!”

Now wearing her crown with pride, Melissa is focused on giving back. “I want to inspire women everywhere to rise, rediscover their talents, and pursue their dreams – no matter their age. Because truly, age is just a number,” she smiles.

With poise, purpose, and an infectious spark, Melissa Menezes is not just a runner-up – she's a rising force, and her journey is only just beginning.

