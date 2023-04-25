Breaking Barriers: TendersOnTime empowers small business owners on India's GeM Platform

New Delhi [India], April 25 (/NewsReach): GeM (Government e-Marketplace) is an online platform launched on August 9th, 2016 by the Prime Minister of India, aimed at bringing efficiency and transparency to the country's public procurement system. GeM provides direct access to government departments, semi-government entities, and public sector undertakings, totaling over 50,000, making it a one-stop shop for sellers to market their products and services with minimal effort.

It offers tools such as e-bidding, reverse e-auction, and demand aggregation to facilitate government users in achieving the best value for their money. Sellers benefit from features such as a new product suggestion facility, dynamic pricing based on market conditions, a seller-friendly dashboard for monitoring supplies and payments, auto-notification for bid participation, and consistent purchase procedures. The geM promotes transparency and ease of selling, making it an ideal platform for sellers in India's government procurement ecosystem.

TendersOnTime, a prominent company specializing in public procurement information and support services, has come up with a groundbreaking solution to address the challenges faced by MSMEs in utilizing the benefits of GeM (Government e-Marketplace) in India. Many of these small businesses struggle find it difficult to navigate the online platforms and complete necessary procedures. TendersOnTime offers comprehensive services to handle the entire process on behalf of these owners, which includes but not limited to services like: company registration, vendor assessment, brand approval, catalogue approval from GeM, bid participation, direct orders, and comparison etc.

With strong foundation in technology and solid domain expertise, TendersOnTime has built a reputation based on trust and professionalism. The company boasts a team of experts who professionally manage the entire process and communicate with government departments on behalf of their clients. They also provide constant follow-up with the client's team or themselves, ensuring smooth progress. TendersOnTime assists with product uploading and obtaining approvals and offers one-year assistance for any queries that may arise. This, not only saves time for the clients but also guides them in maintaining a good rating on GeM, a crucial aspect of succeeding in government procurement.

In addition to their services for GeM, TendersOnTime is recognized as the largest aggregator of tenders databases worldwide. They process over 50,000 tenders daily from various industry segments and countries and provide this information to individual businesses as well as orgzations such as India Mart, CII, IEEMA, HT Syndication, and the International Trade Centre (ITC), an agency with a joint mandate with the World Trade Orgzation (WTO) and the United Nations. TendersOnTime's services include daily tracking of over 600,000 purchasers globally, scanning more than 500 newspapers, daily addition of 50,000+ selected opportunities, translation of tender notices in multiple languages, and classification of business opportunities based on Common Procurement Vocabulary (CPV). They also add over 100,000 contract awards monthly from across the globe to their extensive database.

TendersOnTime's comprehensive and professional approach, combined with its global reach and strong track record, make them the preferred choice for small businesses seeking to leverage the benefits of GeM and access procurement opportunities worldwide.

