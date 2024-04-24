Bregix Breast Cancer Vaccine: A New Hope for Millions by Genetix Research

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24: Genetix Research, a trailblazer in the intersection of artificial intelligence and bioengineering, has made a historic breakthrough in the field of medical science. Founded in 2023 during the founders' PhD studies, Genetix Research has rapidly emerged as a beacon of hope in the quest for advanced healthcare solutions. Founders, Dr. Arun Jaitly and Dr. Alejandro Rios spearhead the visionary team behind Genetix Research. Dr. Jaitly, a distinguished figure in biomedical engineering, brings a profound dedication to medical science and a pioneering spirit in biotechnological innovations. Dr. Rios, a visionary in artificial intelligence, combines expertise in software architecture with a versatile skill set spanning multiple technologies.

Genetix Research's commitment to health innovations is reflected in its global presence, with offices in Mexico, the UK, and India. This global footprint underscores the company's dedication to advancing healthcare solutions on a worldwide scale. Breaking away from conventional methods, Genetix Research has developed a revolutionary MicroRNA Cocktail Vaccine for Breast Cancer. By harnessing the power of AI, the company has transformed biotechnological research, leading to the development of this groundbreaking vaccine.

With necessary documents to support the global supply chain, Genetix Research boasts a remarkable success rate of 98.9% after rigorous trials and tests. The company is set to deliver its first batch of orders in London in July 2024, following successful supply in Mexico. Furthermore, Genetix Research is poised to meet the demands of the Indian market by January 2025. This innovative vaccine serves as both a preventive measure for women aged 17 to 64 years and a cure for all stages of breast cancer. The implications of this breakthrough extend far beyond the realms of medicine, offering hope and relief to millions of individuals and families affected by breast cancer worldwide.

A press conference unveiling this groundbreaking vaccine was held in Mumbai on April 22, 2024. As the world eagerly anticipates this transformative development, Genetix Research remains committed to advancing healthcare solutions and ushering in a new era of medical innovation. Genetix Research is a leading innovator at the forefront of AI-driven biotechnological research. With a mission to revolutionize healthcare through advanced scientific solutions, the company is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals worldwide.

