Brick & Bolt Launches 'GARANT' Enabling Predictable, Profitable, and Compliant Real Estate Outcomes

New Delhi [India], October 17: Brick & Bolt, India's No.1 tech-enabled construction company, has forayed into real estate consultancy and advisory by launching GARANT, a revolutionary real estate program built to guarantee success for developers, landowners, and institutional as well as individual investors. With over 10,000+ projects delivered across 10+ Indian cities, Brick & Bolt is now extending its proven platform and execution capability to solve India's biggest real estate challenges through GARANT.

From fragmented processes to financing gaps and project delays, India's real estate development ecosystem faces multiple bottlenecks. GARANT is built to simplify, streamline, and secure every stage of real estate development from land to sales with guaranteed delivery outcomes powered by technology, transparency, and trust.

"With the launch of GARANT, we are taking a bold step forward to address some of the most pressing challenges in India's real estate development ecosystem from fragmented execution to opaque financing and regulatory hurdles. GARANT is a first-of-its-kind platform that brings together developers, landowners, and financial institutions under one tech-enabled umbrella to ensure outcomes are not just promised, but guaranteed. Backed by our proprietary Asset Recommendation Engine (ARE), milestone-linked funding, and robust governance, GARANT redefines how real estate success is achieved with certainty, speed, and scale" said Arpit Rajpurohit, Co-Founder and CTO, Brick & Bolt.

What is GARANT?

GARANT is a first-of-its-kind, end-to-end solution for commercial real estate development. It offers a comprehensive suite of services across:

* Advisory

* Financing & Joint Ventures

* Design & Compliance

* Construction Execution

* Sales Enablement & Post-construction Support

At the heart of GARANT is ARE (Asset Recommendation Engine), Brick & Bolt's proprietary AI tool trained on 1,200+ commercial projects, ₹300+ Cr in bookings, and real-time land use data across 1,000+ pincodes. This ensures maximum ROI by identifying the best-fit asset type for any land parcel be it villas, schools, PGs, offices, hospitals, or retail spaces.

What Sets GARANT Apart?

* Simplified solutions and guaranteed outcomes in your development journey

* Liasoning support to navigate the complexities of regulatory approvals, documentation, and permits

* Faster clearances, reduced risk of non-compliance, and smoother project execution

* Project-specific funding solutions with GARANT's curated and verified financial partners

* Escrow-linked milestone payments for secure and efficient fund deployment

* LIVE Design framework - customized designs for every commercial project

* One-of-a-kind bylaws and compliance framework tailored to each city for future-proof and regulation-ready projects

For Real Estate Developers

GARANT enables developers to build faster, reduce risk, and maximize ROI, with:

* Guaranteed project timelines

* Fixed-cost contracts with milestone-based payments

* Live dashboards with real-time construction updates

* Sales enablement through marketing collateral, ROI calculators, and feasibility studies

* Simplified regulatory approvals and documentation

Building the Future of Indian Commercial Infrastructure with GARANT

With over 11 million sq. ft. delivered, Brick & Bolt's Operations Team sets a new standard for on-time, high-quality construction, powered by our proprietary QASCON Quality Framework. Our Ground Force ensures projects are completed on schedule, protecting your returns from costly delays.

GARANT goes beyond just buildingdevelopers can accelerate sales and tap into a network of trusted post-construction partners to enhance asset value. And everything is managed easily and transparently via the Brick & Bolt App, giving you full control from land acquisition to sales. GARANT seamlessly connects every part of the real estate value chain, driven by technology, transparency, and guaranteed delivery

About Brick & Bolt

Brick & Bolt is transforming the construction industry with innovative technology and a focus on quality and sustainability. Brick & Bolt has redefined the construction experience by offering comprehensive services from design to execution and ensuring seamless delivery. With tailored solutions for residential dwellings, commercial spaces, and large projects, Customer Satisfaction is at the heart of Brick & Bolt. Committed to building better structures, Brick & Bolt provides 14,000+ customizable floor plan options, 100% money safety with an ESCROW payment mechanism, and three levels of auditing with 470+ quality checks on every project via the trademarked Quality Assessment System - QASCON. Currently, Brick & Bolt is catering to over 9,000 units in 10+ cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mysuru, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Faridabad, with plans to expand to additional cities.

With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Brick & Bolt is poised to become the go-to choice for quality construction. Brick & Bolt was founded in 2018 by Jayesh Rajpurohit (Cofounder-CEO and an IIT Roorkee alumnus with 22+ years of experience) and Arpit Rajpurohit (Cofounder-CTO and a VIT, Vellore alumnus with 12+ years of experience).

For more information please visit: https://www.bricknbolt.com/

