BRICS CCI Healthcare Summit 2025 calls for collaborative global platforms to integrate traditional medicine with modern healthcare systems

New Delhi [India], August 31 : The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) successfully hosted the BRICS CCI Healthcare Summit 2025, a landmark gathering convened under the leadership of Prann Sharma, President, BRICS CCI Healthcare Vertical and Executive Director-Strategy, BRICS CCI that underscored the growing global momentum towards blending traditional systems of medicine with modern healthcare practices.

With the theme "Bridging Tradition and Innovation," the Summit marked a milestone in integrating AYUSH with modern science, paving the way for global healthcare collaborations and future-ready systems.

Distinguished dignitaries attended the summit.

The Guest of Honour Address was delivered by Anurag Sharma, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, and Ramdas Bandu Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, while the Chief Guest Address was delivered by Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of AYUSH and Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The event also featured an exclusive video address by Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

Gracing the events with their eminent presence were Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH; Anil Sooklal, High Commissioner, High Commission of South Africa; Roman Babushkin, Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of the Russian Federation to India; Harisoa Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner of Seychelles to India and Lebogang Zulu, National Chairperson - BRICS Women's Business Alliance South Africa, among others.

"As envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AYUSH is our heritage and the foundation of an inclusive global healthcare system that bridges tradition with modern science", stated Pratap Rao Jadhav, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of AYUSH and Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Anurag Sharma, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, said, "There is no need for clinical trials for traditional systems of medicine, as their long-term use and evidence-based outcomes already validate their efficacy."

Delivering the opening remarks, Dr. BBL Madhukar, Co-Chairman and Director General, BRICS CCI, reiterated the chamber's commitment to advancing healthcare innovation. "Healthcare is a sector that touches every aspect of society, including education, environment and cultural identity," he noted.

Prann Sharma, President, BRICS CCI Healthcare Vertical and Executive Director-Strategy, BRICS CCI, said, "We are already witnessing a global shift, with people moving away from synthetic and chemical-based products towards natural, safe and sustainable alternatives."

Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman, BRICS CCI, remarked, "Ayurveda and other traditional systems remain vital today, especially when combined with modern science to expand access to healthcare."

The Summit was also graced by diplomats from the Embassies of Russia, China, South Africa, Belarus, Iran, and Seychelles, among others.

The BRICS CCI Healthcare Summit 2025 concluded with a renewed resolve to bridge tradition with innovation, fostering collaborations across BRICS nations to build healthcare systems that are accessible, affordable, and future-ready. The Summit generated immense enthusiasm among AYUSH manufacturers and Vaidyas, further energising the traditional healthcare community across the BRICS+ nations.

