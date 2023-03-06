BRICS CCI WE Outlines Digital Inclusivity as a Key Gamechanger for Women in their Pursuit for Economic Equality

With the G20's focus on gender-based digital inclusivity alongwith the PM's vision of this decade being a Techade, BRICS CCI WE, the women's vertical of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted its 3rd Annual Summit and Felicitations 2023 on the theme - Women Shaping the Techade. The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry works towards promoting active trade, commerce and entrepreneurship between the BRICS and other friendly nations.

The Summit also felicitated some exceptional women who have played an important role in shaping the Techade as well as recognising the efforts of women entrepreneurs and leaders across various sectors. Smt. Aruna Sundarajan, Former Secretary, Dept. of Telecommunications was conferred with the lifetime achievement felicitation for her role in creating the world class National Digital Communication Policy 2018 and formulating India's 5G policy.

The summit was also graced by Thabang Linus Kholumo, Charge' d' Affaires, High Commission of the Kingdom of Lesotho. Representatives from the embassies of USA, China and Gambia also graced the event with their presence. Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women delivered the valedictory address at the Summit. Sonal Goel (IAS), Special Resident Commissioner, Tripura Bhawan also addressed the gathering with inspiring words.

Dr Zoya Ali Rizvi - Deputy Commissioner at National Health Mission, Ministry of Health & Family Affairs, Government of India; Dr. (Smt) Chandrika Kaushik, Director General - Production Coordination & Services Interaction, Defence Research and Development Organisation, Dr Rattan Deep Kaur Virk, Board Member, SEIROS* and Prerna Jhunjhunwala - Founder - Creative Galileo were felicitated as Trailblazers.

Delivering the valedictory address Smt. Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women emphasized on the need for creating a safe environment for women in to help them forge ahead in the Techade.

Shabana Nasim, President, BRICS CCI WE in her welcome address stated, "The talk about feminism isn't about making women stronger. Women are already strong, rather it's about changing the way the world perceives that strength."

Dr BBL Madhukar, Chairman & Director General, BRICS CCI said, "Let us work towards creating a world where women are not just consumers of technology but are active creators and innovators as well. And let us continue to break down the barriers that have traditionally held women back, so we can build a better future for everyone."

Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman BRICS CCI, stated, "Unless we break the conservative stereotypes which are restricting women from entering STEM, the possibility of having comprehensive development is negligible."

Ruby Sinha (Convenor, BRICS CCI WE) stressed, "Women should be inspired to make their mark in shaping the techade as creators, innovators, leaders and the game changers."

The achievements of emerging women entrepreneurs from both inside and outside the BRICS CCI network were also recognised. These included Imaan Javan, Director of Operations, Suntuity Renewable Energy India LLP, Swati Mehta, Co-founder & COO, Empyreal Galaxy Pvt. Ltd., Nargis Bhadra, Founder, Amani, Tarini Malhotra, Founder, Nai Subah Foundation, Dr Priyanka Anuj Sidharth, Dental Surgeon, Kosen Rufu Dental Clinic and Himani Mishra, Managing Director, Brand Radiator.

Eminent panelists deliberated on how women entrepreneurs would be driving innovation and growth in the Techade and the need to bridge the digital gender divide. The speakers included Shormishtha Ghosh, Director - Business Advisory, BRICS CCI, Monica Jasuja, Head of Money Management, GoTo Financial, Anuradha Gupta, CTO, VNL, Dr. Rattan Deep Kaur Virk, Ria Rustagi, Co-Founder & CEO, Neuphony, Sqn. Ldr. Dimple Rawat (Retd), Director HR, Barco India, Vaishnavi Shukla, HR Head, Comviva, Himani Mishra, Sunila Yadav, Managing Director, Anil Mantra Aviation Pvt. Ltd. and Anshu Bharadwaj, Principal Scientist, Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute.

Shormishtha Ghosh Director - Business Advisory, BRICS CCI said, "Women entrepreneurs require a support system like the BRICS CCI WE. I bear an actual testimony to how WE helps women entrepreneurship. During my association with BRICS CCI, I got inspired to launch my own consulting firm."

Sanjeeva Shivesh, Co-Founder, ThinkStartup & Programme Director, Youth Ideathon stated, "How can India even dream of Amrit Kaal with digital gender divide. It is causing obesity in a small section of society and hunger everywhere. It is time to restore the balance."

Ria Rustagi - Co-founder & CEO, Neuphony said, "Women come with a unique combination of compassion and purpose which makes them amazing leaders! More women in the leadership roles would eventually result in better management and work culture."

"With the wave of digital transformation across sectors, it is also crucial to bridge the digital gender divide and create a future that is inclusive and equitable for all," said Vaishnavi Shukla, HR Head, Comviva.

According to Himani Mishra, Managing Director, Brand Radiator, "Although the gender divide in digital technology has reduced considerably when compared to earlier times, but still there lies a tremendous scope to bridge the gap and entail equity of gender biasness in the particular area."

Sqn. Ldr. Dimple Rawat (Retd), Director HR at Barco India said, "Organizations need to implement a consistent strategic approach to strengthen equality and foster an appropriate ecosystem with policies aimed at enhancing women's career paths and unlocking innovative upskilling possibilities and technology-based education, starting at the grassroots."

Ankita Sachdev, Joint Director, BRICS CCI delivered the Vote of Thanks. The event was Co-powered by POWERGRID, Shree Sharda Group - Aveil, In Tandem Global Consulting, sheatwork, NF Infratech and TVBRICS.

