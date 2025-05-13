Bright Outdoor Media Official Outdoor Media Partner of India @ 2047 Summit

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: Bright Outdoor Media Limited, (BSE - 543831), a leading name in India's out-of-home advertising, is proud to have served as the Official Outdoor Media Partner for the ABP News India @ 2047 Summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on 6th May 2025. The summit brought together luminaries from politics, business, entertainment and adventure sports, and featured a keynote address by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's journey toward a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.

As the exclusive outdoor media provider, Bright Outdoor Media's extensive network of digital and static displays showcased summit branding, live updates and speaker highlights across key areas & venues.

The summit convened a distinguished cohort of thought leaders including Bollywood actor and filmmaker Aamir Khan; Gautam Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director of Raymond Ltd.; Jayen Mehta, Director at Amul; Gautam Gambhir, Coach of the Indian cricket team; adventurer Bear Grylls; and acclaimed singer Jubin Nautiyaleach offering insights on technology, healthcare, infrastructure and cultural revival as the foundational pillars of India's future.

This partnership represented a landmark opportunity for Bright Outdoor Media to demonstrate its network's breadth and impact on a truly national stage, reinforcing the company's capability to execute large-scale, high-visibility campaigns and cementing its position as the go-to partner for India's marquee, future-facing events.

Commenting on the development, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media Limited said, "We at Bright Outdoor Media are immensely proud to have been chosen as the Official Outdoor Media Partner for the ABP News India @ 2047 Summita platform that not only champions the nation's "Viksit Bharat" vision but also highlights the media industry's pivotal role in India's next phase of growth.

Leveraging our pan-India network, we brought the summit's dialogue to life across key corridors, demonstrating our ability to execute high-impact, large-scale campaigns.

We are honoured to have contributed to this landmark event and look forward to the opportunities it creates for the media industry to innovate, collaborate, and power India's storytelling into the future."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor