Bring Cinematic Brilliance at Home with Sony India's BRAVIA 8 OLED Television Series

New Delhi [India], December 11: Sony India today announced the BRAVIA 8 Series, a revolutionary addition to its acclaimed line of home entertainment systems. This new series combines state-of-the-art OLED technology with the advanced AI Processor XR to deliver unmatched picture quality and lifelike audio experiences. Designed to cater to the modern viewer, the BRAVIA 8 Series offers perfect blacks, precise shadow details and dynamic contrast, all while enhancing sound with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Dolby Vision Atmos and various Studio Calibrated modes developed in collaboration with the leading streaming services.

Experience BRAVIA 8 series with Studio Calibrated Mode, delivering visuals exactly as the creators intended:

BRAVIA 8 series is equipped with Studio Calibrated Mode that reproduce the image quality intended by film content creators in a home setting. In addition to the existing established Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode and SONY PICTURES CORE (formerly BRAVIA CORE) Calibrated Mode, Prime Video Calibrated Mode is a new mode designed to provide customers with even more ways to experience premium entertainment through the lens of the creator. With Prime Video Calibrated Mode, customers can enjoy optimum picture quality that is automatically calibrated across movies, series and for the first time, live sports. The BRAVIA 8 series is IMAX enhanced and supports both Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos®, offering exceptional brightness, sharper contrast, richer colors, and immersive sound for a superior viewing experience on Disney+, Prime Video, Netflix, and other popular streaming platforms.

BRAVIA 8 features advanced AI Processor XR for lifelike visuals and immersive sound, enhancing your cinematic home experience:

The new BRAVIA 8 series will be available in 164 cm (65) and 139 cm (55) screen size. The advanced AI Processor XR in BRAVIA 8 series revolutionizes viewing with its ability to understand human perception of sight and sound. By analyzing and processing data like a human would, it delivers more natural and lifelike images and sound. This advanced processor enhances detail in faces and nature scenes, providing an immersive and realistic viewing experience. The result is vibrant, true-to-life visuals and audio that bring your entertainment to a whole new level.

Enjoy perfect blacks and superior contrast with OLED Technology for stunning visuals:

OLED technology in the BRAVIA 8 Series delivers unparalleled picture quality with perfect blacks, accurate shadow details, and superior contrast. The OLED screen individually and expertly controls 8 million self-illuminating pixels, turning each one on or off to dark and light for deeper blacks and more dazzling colours providing an immersive viewing experience. The infinite contrast ratio enhances every scene with stunning realism, making every image more dynamic and lifelike, perfect for an elevated cinematic experience at home.

XR Contrast Booster enhances black levels and brightness for dynamic contrast:

BRAVIA 8 has a high luminance panel and temperature sensor which helps XR Contrast Booster precisely controls light for brighter pure black pictures This technology results in deeper blacks and brighter whites, giving a dynamic contrast that brings scenes to life. The OLED panel keeps colours consistent ensuring consistent picture quality from any seat in the room.

BRAVIA 8 upscales content to near 4K quality with XR 4K Upscaling and ensures clear action scenes with XR OLED Motion:

BRAVIA 8 series includes XR 4K Upscaling technology, powered by our Cognitive Processor XR, this television takes 2K signals close to true 4K quality for incredibly real, detailed, and immersive viewing. Complementing this is the XR OLED Motion technology, which keeps fast-moving scenes smooth and blur-free. This ensures that sports and action sequences remain clear and vivid, maintaining the brightness and detail of the original content. Together, these features deliver a superior visual experience, making every frame come to life with stunning realism. The series also features Wide Angle, that keeps pictures beautiful from any angle so even people watching at the sides get as satisfying an experience as those from the centre.

Enjoy stunning visuals with XR Triluminos Pro and true-to-life clarity with XR Clear Image technology:

XR Triluminos Pro in BRAVIA 8 series reproduces over a billion of them with the subtle differences from saturation and hue that enables natural shades in every detail. This technology ensures that every hue and shade is rendered accurately, making images appear true-to-life. Additionally, XR Clear Image technology minimizes noise and blur by utilizing zone division and dynamic frame analysis, ensuring that fast-moving scenes remain crisp and clear. It uses a custom database of textures to intelligently convert any content to near 4K quality, whatever the source.

With BRAVIA 8, dive into world of cinema with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technology:

The BRAVIA 8 series supports advanced audio and visual technologies such as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Dolby Vision provides vibrant visuals with exceptional contrast, while Dolby Atmos delivers multi-dimensional sound, making you feel like part of the action. Together, they offer a cinema-like experience at home, making every scene and soundtrack come to life with unprecedented realism.

Enjoy cinema-quality sound experience with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and newly added tweeters, delivering rich and dynamic audio:

The BRAVIA 8 series provides immersive sound quality as actuators behind the screen vibrate and turn it into a speaker that delivers clear and immersive sound from the centre with the same sound structure as the cinema. The newly equipped tweeter brings out the surround feel to provide a cinema-like experience. Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology with tweeter turns every part of the screen into a powerful speaker that emits sound from exactly the right place in the scene. Newly added tweeters enhance vocal clarity and surround effects, while dual down-firing subwoofers provide rich bass. This combination creates a cinematic audio experience that complements the stunning visuals for a truly captivating home entertainment experience.

With BRAVIA 8 transform your living room into a cinematic haven with SONY PICTURES CORE:

The BRAVIA 8 Series features SONY PICTURES CORE, a unique platform that provides access to a vast library of Sony Pictures movies. The platform also includes 4K HDR and IMAX enhanced movies, offering an elevated movie-watching experience with superior picture and sound quality. For 24 months, receive 10 FREE credits to stream movies in 4K Blu-ray quality with IMAX Enhanced visuals to elevate your home entertainment experience and bringing the magic of the big screen to your living room.

BRAVIA 8 series is Perfect for PlayStation 5 and delivers immersive gameplay with stunning visuals and responsive performance:

The BRAVIA 8 series is optimized for gaming and is Perfect for PlayStation 5. It features Auto HDR Tone Mapping, which automatically adjusts HDR settings for the best picture quality. With 4K/120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), our TVs give you smooth and clear movement for responsive gameplay. BRAVIA automatically switches into Game Mode with PS5 to minimize lag and maximize responsiveness. It switches back to Standard Mode when watching movies for more expressive scenes. You can also control your PlayStation® remotely wherever you have a compatible BRAVIA connected to the internet. The PS Remote Play app lets you control your PS5® or PS4™ console from another room or location, like a friend's house.

Manage gaming status and settings easily with the Game Menu:

The BRAVIA 8 series includes Game Menu which is designed to elevate your gaming experience by providing seamless access to game status, settings, and assist functions all in one place. Gamers can tailor their settings to their preferences, such as turning on or off VRR or Motion Blur Reduction with quick access. This intuitive feature simplifies managing your gaming setup, ensuring you can easily adjust settings and monitor performance without interrupting gameplay.

Elevate standard stereo sound to extraordinary levels with 3D Surround and the new Voice Zoom 3 feature for enhanced clarity and immersion:

The 3D Surround Upscaling in BRAVIA 8 creates virtual surround from above and the sides using just the TV speakers. Even 2ch and 5.1ch audio is upscaled to immersive 5.1.2ch sound. It also has Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® support provides unforgettable spatial sound. The new Voice Zoom 3™ feature ensures no more muffled voices as it recognizes human dialogue through AI machine learning and amplifies or reduces its volume, making even small dialogue sound loud and clear.

Discover a seamless experience on the BRAVIA 8 with Google TV, featuring effortless integration, an extensive content library and voice control:

The BRAVIA 8 series offers a smart user experience powered by Google TV, providing access to 400,000 movies and TV episodes, plus 10,000 apps and games. Google TV organizes all your favorite content in one place, making it easy to find and watch what you love. Voice search functionality allows for hands-free control, and integration with Apple AirPlay2 and HomeKit ensures seamless connectivity with your Apple devices. Personalized recommendations help users discover new content, and the watchlist feature keeps track of shows and movies across all devices. Connect your controller or gaming accessories to Sony Smart Android TV and enjoy your games.

With BRAVIA CAM accessory enjoy gesture controls, ambient optimization, and video calls via Google Meet for interactive viewing:

Enhance your viewing experience with the BRAVIA CAM, which is sold separately. The BRAVIA CAM recognizes your position in the room and adjusts the television's sound and picture settings accordingly. It also supports gesture controls, allowing you to interact with your TV without a remote. Additionally, you can use the BRAVIA CAM for video calls via Google Meet, bringing your friends and family into your living room. This accessory enhances the overall user experience by providing interactive and personalized TV viewing.

BRAVIA 8 features a sleek Slim One Slate design and a stylish Premium Eco Remote, showcasing refined elegance:

The Slim One Slate design seamlessly integrates the screen and bezel into a single, unified slate, maximizing your viewing experience. Its flush, one-piece back highlights the TV's sleek lines and slim profile, making it perfect for wall mounting and blending effortlessly with your walls. The warm, smudge-resistant texture harmonizes with your interior decor. The 4-way stand gives you the choice of an outside position, an inside position for smaller shelves or two soundbar positions to meet your viewing preference. Additionally, the compact and rechargeable Premium Eco Remote, crafted from about 80% recycled plastic, is user-friendly in low light, easy to locate, and simple to clean while controlling all your connected devices.

Designed with the environment and accessibility in mind:

Sony has set forth an environmental plan called Road to Zero, which aims to achieve zero environmental impact through its business activities and product life cycles by 2050. To contribute to this vision, BRAVIA will pursue innovations that provide the best viewing experience with high picture and sound quality and a premium design, all while contributing to reducing environmental impact. To reduce environmental impact, Sony is working on multiple aspects of the product life cycle, such as reduction of virgin plastic use, improvement of transportation efficiency, and reviewing energy consumption during use. From material development to exterior design, BRAVIA has succeeded in significantly increasing the use of recycled materials while maintaining a high-quality finish. SORPLAS™, a recycled plastic developed by Sony, is used for the back cover, which has the largest surface area on a TV, with approximately 65% of the total plastic used being recycled material.

Sony aims to contribute to an inclusive society through its business, increasing accessibility to enable those with diverse needs to utilize its products. BRAVIA develops products with accessibility in mind so that all customers can enjoy the movie experience, regardless of disability or age. The Talkback screen reader function allows you to check program listings and set up your TV without looking at the screen. It can also enlarge text and display it on the screen. Color inversion makes it possible to invert the brightness of colors so that bright areas become dark and dark areas become bright. This feature can be turned on or off as needed. If the text is easier to read with a dark or bright background color, you can use color inversion to change the background color. Voice commands can be used to operate the BRAVIA TV, such as turning the power on/off and adjusting the volume. BRAVIA TVs are also equipped with shortcut commands that allow you to turn on/off accessibility features.

These models will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India. Sony is also offering a comprehensive two-year warranty on the BRAVIA 8 series.

Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.

