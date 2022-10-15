Bringing in the Evolution of Artistry in Ethnic Fashion: VRISÁ by Rahul and Shikha

When the ancient craft is reimagined with patience and elegance, a masterpiece is born that takes weeks to develop and years to cherish!

VRISÁ by Rahul and Shikha is home to high-end Indie fashion inspired by ornate floral motifs, delicate chiffons with intricate handwork and all the beauty that anyone can ever imagine. This Jaipur-based ethnic fashion brand brings in a wear line with a perfect blend of modern designs and ethereal murals in the name “Char Chinar” and “Bagh-E-Gul”. Featuring an array of embroidery styles that are perfected by the artisans of VRISÁ, each clothing item in the collection is a dream where flowers and ethnicity bloom. Fine running stitches conjure up to the lengths of the kurtas and gorgeous dupattas to give a glimpse of the timeless fashion that will be talked about for generations to come.

The festive and wedding season in 2022 is going to give enough reasons to every fashion lover to walk in style every step of the way. From stylish embroidered skirts and jackets to handworked dupattas and churidar suit sets, VRISÁ has custom pieces for functions and parties in both bright and light shades. Exploring their other collections is also a delight for ethnic fashion lovers, including many celebrities. India’s favourite diva Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped jaws in the outfit styled by VRISÁ for the Unicef Event help in Lucknow in 20161. Stealing the shows at the Lakme Fashion Week2 time and again, the brand contributes to revolutionizing the ethnic regality in India.

Words from the Founders

“Taking inspiration from diverse cultures and geographies, our team of artisans reimagine fashion onto flowy silhouettes- dresses, kaftans, kaftan shirts, tops and pants. We cultivate traditional styles keeping victorian aesthetics in mind, which is why we stick to using premium fabrics like chanderi, linen and silk in our statement pieces. Being completely stylish and comfortable, each clothing item from our collections stands to be the right choice for weddings and festivities. Thanks to our psychology of combining modern colour palettes with wonderful traditional prints and handwork.” explains co-owner Shikha.

After graduating from the National Institute of Fashion Technology, New Delhi, in 2002, Rahul partnered with Shikha in 2013 to bring VRISÁ to life. The label has been a favourite to several celebs, namely Kangana Ranaut, Aditi Rao Hydari, Deepika Padukone and Dia Mirza and makes impressive appearances on the prestigious fashion week circuits across the country. The founder duo, Rahul and Shikha Mangal, are known for having spectacular taste in ethnic fashion. They look beyond the mainstream to pare down their fashion quotient and sustainable mindset into traditional silhouettes. Whether it is about choosing outfits for intimate weddings or getting elevated looks for the festive season, this homegrown brand is ought to be on every celebrity and fashion lover’s list.

