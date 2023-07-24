Bringing the Magic Alive: Hamleys & Mattel Hosts Exclusive Barbie The Movie Screening

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: Hamleys, the world's finest toy shop and India's leading toy retailer, partnered with leading toy company Mattel Inc. to host a mesmerizing private screening of Barbie™ The Movie. This exclusive event was held on July 23, 2023 at Mumbai's PVR Jio World Drive and saw renowned personalities spanning the entertainment and fashion industry in attendance.

The collaboration transcended a mere movie screening and brought the magic alive by featuring dolls inspired by Barbie's look in the film, such as:

1. Barbie The Movie Doll Pink Gingham Dress: Models a vintage-inspired pink and white gingham dress, complete with daisy chain necklace and pastel pink heart-adorned pumps

2. Barbie The Movie Doll Gold Disco Jumpsuit: Shines in a sequined disco jumpsuit featuring big disco hair, metallic jewelry and golden heels.

3. Barbie The Movie Doll Pink Western Outfit: Wears an eye-catching, Western-themed matching pink denim vest and flare jeans with a cowboy hat and boots.

The event was a star studded one, seeing the presence of personalities including Kishwer M Rai, Suyyash Rai, Mandira Bedi, Sara Arfeen Khan, Simone Khambatta, Vinny Arora Dhoopar, Ritu Chaudhry Seth, Rakshanda Khan, Nisha Rawal, Sakshi Bajaj, and Ashita Dhawan.

Kinjal Shah, Business Head at Hamleys said, "We are thrilled to witness Barbie's timeless charm captivating generations of fans. At Hamleys, we take pride in being the ultimate toy destination, and the overwhelming love and admiration received by the Barbie™ The Movie dolls further solidify our commitment to bringing joy to children and adults alike. The partnership with Mattel Inc for this enchanting private screening of Barbie™ The Movie truly exemplifies the magic we strive to deliver at Hamleys, India's leading toy retailer."

From enchanting hair braiding and dazzling glitter tattoos to meticulously designed pink-themed decorations, every aspect of the event exuded a sense of whimsy and charm. Hamleys & Mattel expanded the spectacle's reach by organizing Barbie-themed tea parties, taking over the cities Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Bangalore, and Chennai. Mothers and children enjoyed the Hamleys play area transformed into a pink-themed Barbie world, providing a wonderful opportunity for mothers and children to engage with the enchanting world of Barbie.

Hamleys rich history began with William Hamley, a Cornishman from Bodmin, England. Mr Hamley dreamed of opening the best toy shop in the world, which was realised when he opened his first shop at Holborn, London in 1760. Some 260 years later, Hamleys as the finest toy shop in the world, is synonymous with bringing magical experiences and joy to children. Hamleys' unique retail experience includes opportunities for children to play, engaging store design, expertise in customer service and incredible toy demonstration. Extending significantly further than the famous London toy shop, Hamleys as a global brand, is currently trading across 15 countries with 187 stores in countries such as UK, India, Japan, UAE, China and Russia among others.

In May 2019, Reliance Brands Limited [RBL] marked its first international foray by acquiring Hamleys global operations. RBL had been operating Hamleys' India franchisee stores since 2010.

About Barbie The Movie

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Heyday Films Production, A LuckyChap Entertainment Production, An NB/GG Pictures Production, A Mattel Production, "BARBIE," directed by Greta Gerwig, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film is written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, based on "Barbie" by Mattel, and produced by David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner. The executive producers are Gerwig, Baumbach, Ynon Kreiz, Richard Dickson, Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich and Cate Adams. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in theaters only nationwide on July 21, 2023 and internationally beginning 19 July 2023.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com

