Brio Technologies Wins Google Cloud DEI Partner of the Year in APAC Award

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 22: Brio Technologies today announced that it has received the 2023 Google Cloud DEI Partner of the Year in APAC Award.

Brio Technologies was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers in their digital transformation journey.

"Google Cloud's partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize Brio as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

This recognition serves as a testament to Brio's tireless efforts in creating a diverse and equitable work environment that empowers employees and promotes a culture of inclusivity. The company's initiatives to help women pursue their career aspirations while working from home, helped them drive growth and improved business outcomes.

"We are truly honoured to receive the Google Cloud Partner Award in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. We firmly believe that embracing diversity not only enriches our workplace but also drives innovation and enables us to better serve our clients," said Abdul Muneem, Co-founder of Brio Technologies.

By embracing diversity and inclusion, they have been one of the successful partners driving a 70% growth YoY over the last couple of years. Brio Technology has evolved into one of the go to partners for Google Cloud and their customers for cloud services.

About Brio Technologies

Brio Technologies is a leading cloud consulting company and a trusted Google Cloud partner, known for being an expert in driving digital transformation of organisations through Google Cloud. We aim to bring the joy of technology to every aspect of your business.

We are trusted by more than 4000 satisfied customers, including well-known names like Kissflow, DTDC, Simplilearn, matrimony.com and more, all of whom have benefited from our expertise on the Google Cloud. At Brio, we build trust and lasting relationships with our customers by being transparent in all our engagements and helping them make right choices.

We look forward to working with more and more businesses and helping them upgrade to the next level of technology with a simple, efficient and joyous process.

