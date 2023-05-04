British Footwear Brand FitFlop opens two new concept stores in Ahmedabad and Coimbatore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (/PRNewswire): After having successfully launched two exclusive brand stores in Mumbai & Chennai, the UK based brand FitFlop known for creating the most comfortable footwear in the world, further strengthens its brand presence in Ahmedabad and Coimbatore with new stores offering a wide range of footwear options for men and women at prime locations in the cities. FitFlop in India is part of the specialty retail footwear chain Metro Brands Limited.

Located in the newly launched Palladium Mall, Ahmedabad, and Brookefields Mall at Coimbatore, these new FitFlop stores will offer the latest footwear styles for men and women in the new concept store design. The contemporary minimalistic design, powerful branding, and thoughtful space management of the new concept FitFlop store make for a unique brand experience for the customer. With a neutral color palate and mirrored surfaces contrasted against sophisticated red, the store offers a clean and modern backdrop that allows product to take centerstage. The store decor promises optimistic energy with strong visual statements.

FitFlop's latest collection offers on-trend biomechcally engineered footwear designed so you move better and feel great. From statement sandals to classic white trainers, ballet flats and beach flip-flops, easy sliders, and everyday shoes, each FitFlop style features ultra-comfortable underfoot technology with three levels of targeted cushioning to make the user feel energetic and perform their best every day and everywhere.

FitFlop's product offering is enhanced with the brand's signature All Day Comfort Technologies- MICROWOBBLEBOARD™, SUPERCOMFF™, ANATOMICUSH™, ANATOMIFLEX™, iQUSHION™, DUOCOMFF™, DYNAMICUSH™, NEODYNAMIC™ , WONDERWELLY™ and CUSHX™

Speaking on the occasion, l Bhalla, Business Head- FitFlop India, Metro Brands Limited said, "We're happy to announce the launch of our newest FitFlop stores in the promising markets of Ahmedabad and Coimbatore. Both the cities have a strong affinity to branded footwear. Our mission is to provide customers with footwear that is both comfortable and stylish. These new stores mark the roll-out of a new retail concept for the brand globally, and we are excited to be the first to kick-start this journey. Our constant endeavor is to deliver enhanced brand experience to customers and reach new audiences in India."

Gianni Georgiades, Chief Executive Officer of FitFlop, comments: "Our partnership with Metro Brands continues to gather pace and I am thrilled with the opening of our 3rd and 4th stores in the region which further cements our commitment to India as a key strategic market and as momentum continues to grow, you can expect to see an acceleration of retail openings in partnership with Metro Brands."

Other than the four exclusive brand outlets, Fitflop in India is also available to shop across 130+ multi brand outlets, online marketplaces, and at www.fitflop.in

Founded in 2007, FitFlop is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its innovation and technology in footwear. With wellness at heart, FitFlop creates footwear with an uncompromising mission to empower you to move better and feel great. Biomechcally engineered and powered by science, FitFlop is about living without limits.

www.metrobrands.com

Metro Brands is one of the largest Indian footwear specialty retailers and is amongst the aspirational Indian brands in the footwear category. The company opened its first store under the Metro brand in Mumbai in 1955 and have since evolved into a one-stop shop for all footwear needs, by retailing a wide range of branded products for the entire family including men, women, unisex and kids, and for every occasion including casual and formal events. In addition to men's, women's, and kid's footwear, it also has a wide range of handbags, belts, wallets, etc.

Metro Brands retail footwear under its own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as certain third-party brands such as Crocs, Fitflop, Skechers, Clarks, Puma and Adidas which complement its in-house brands. The Metro footwear range is specially curated based on regional sensitivity to cater to the needs of different regions.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company operated 720 Stores across 164 cities spread across 30 states and union territories in India.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PRNewswire)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor