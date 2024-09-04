British Parliament Hosts First Pre-Navratri Awards Ceremony with Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji and Other Distinguished Members

PNN

London [UK], September 4: On Monday, September 2nd, following the Summer recess of the British Parliament, a remarkable event took place to mark the first Pre-Navratri celebration and present awards to 21 distinguished members, including esteemed saints Bhakti Swarup Sanyasi Maharaj and Pandit Gaurangi Gauri Ji. Organized by the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK and Sanskar TV, the event was graciously hosted by Bob Blackman, MP, and was a memorable occasion recognizing outstanding contributions to spirituality and community service.

The highlight of the event was the second Sanskar TV Award ceremony, held at the historic Parliament of London. The atmosphere was filled with enthusiasm as Pandit Gaurangi Gauri Ji, hailing from the illustrious lineage of Ayodhya, was honored with the prestigious award. A disciple of the revered Shrimad Jagadguru Vasudevacharya Swami Vidyabhaskar Ji Maharaj, Pandit Gaurangi Gauri Ji's achievements were celebrated in the esteemed company of MP Bob Blackman and Shri Rajarajeshwar Guruji, the founder and spiritual leader.

The event saw the congregation of notable figures and dignitaries, including Dr. Trupti Patel, President of the Hindu Forum, and community leader Mahendra Jadeja (Dada). Their presence, alongside other distinguished guests and revered saints, added to the grandeur and significance of the ceremony, making it a truly momentous occasion. Special appreciation was extended to Maheshbhai Liloriya and his team for their dedicated efforts in organizing this significant event, which served as a bridge between spirituality, culture, and community service in the heart of the British Parliament.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor