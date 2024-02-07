British Safety Council India to Host Global Conference on Safety and Wellbeing

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7: British Safety Council India is set to host the 360 Degree Safety and Wellbeing Transformation Conference, a global summit on wellbeing and safety. The Conference will be held on 19 March in Mumbai at Novotel, Airport and 21 March 2024 in Delhi at Aloft, Aerocity.

The full-day events will be held between 10:00am and 5:30pm in both cities and see global health and safety experts sharing their knowledge on transformational safety performance, process safety management, cultural leadership, risk management, risk profiling, and promoting employee wellbeing.

Attendees will gain valuable insights on technical and non-technical practices around health, safety, and wellbeing. They will get opportunities to learn from real-life examples of safety leaders to understand process safety management and the tools used to enable it.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of British Safety Council, said, "The 360 Safety and Wellbeing Transformation Conference is designed to focus on holistic safety transformation, ensuring comprehensive and forward-thinking safety practices. The Conference will showcase best practices, emerging trends, and successful strategies from around the world. Participants will deep dive into successful safety transformations, learn from challenges, and gain practical solutions. I am confident all attendees will leave with actionable takeaways that can be implemented immediately in their organisations."

Top keynote speakers at the Conference include: Ian Travers, former Deputy Director of Chemicals Regulation, UK, and a world expert in process safety management; Nick Wharton, a Health & Safety professional who specialises in Safety Culture Change and Behavioral Safety; Stephen Haynes, Director of Wellbeing at British Safety Council UK; Suresh Tanwar, Head of Audit and Consultancy, British Safety Council India; and M Kamarajan, Head of Education, British Safety Council India.

The conference is open to all health, safety, and wellbeing professionals.

British Safety Council believes that no-one should be injured or made ill through their work.

Since its foundation in 1957, British Safety Council has campaigned tirelessly to protect workers from accidents, hazards and unsafe conditions, and played a decisive role in the political process that has led to the adoption of landmark safety legislation in the UK. Its members in more than 60 countries are committed to protecting and improving the wellbeing of workers, believing that a healthy and safe work environment is also good for business.

We are a registered charity (Charity No. 1097271 and OSCR No. SC037998). As part of its charitable work, British Safety Council leads health and safety networking forums for numerous sectors, facilitates and promotes best practice in the UK and overseas. It also offers a range of services and products, including training, qualifications, publications, audits and awards. British Safety Council works closely with organisations, charities and individuals who share its vision of ensuring that every worker goes home at the end of the day as healthy as they were when they went to work.

