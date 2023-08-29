Browmaster Beauty Academy, The pioneers in Semi-Permanent Makeup announces training programs nationally

ATK

New Delhi [India], August 29: Browmaster permanent makeup training academy, the pioneers in semi-permanent makeup now announces training programs in Mumbai, Bangalore, New Delhi, and Hyderabad.

The academy offers hands-on training, global techniques, and treatment in semi-permanent makeup applications.

The courses will be conducted by the BROWMASTER’S Grand Master Ashmi Jain. Some of the bespoke techniques that Browmaster permanent makeup training academy include microblading, micro shading, combination brows, ombre powder brows, Nano machine strokes, lip blush, and lip correction.

Announcing the courses, the CEO of the Browmaster Ashmi Jain also intends to coach permanent makeup techniques to the developing cities who holds the calibre to match the fashion and makeup trends like Kochi in Kerela, Belgaum in Karnataka, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam in Andra Pradesh, Nagpur in Maharashtra, Indore Madhya Pradesh. We are delighted to conduct our 2023-24 training programs in Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi and Bangalore. We find these markets hold huge potential for semi-permanent makeup applications. We will soon foray into other regions too in a phased manner. While in many parts of the western world the segment has already witnessed rapid expansion, it is still in its nascent stage in India. It is our mission to provide the best training and treatments at par with international standards".

Ashmi's journey in the beauty industry has been truly beautiful with her expertise in the permanent make-up field for brows, lashes, and lips. With the WULOP 2023 conference, she has truly made everyone proud by representing India on this global platform in Dubai. Ashmi Singhai, the backbone of BrowMaster, has great accomplishments and achievements in her career graph. She has been honored with multiple winning titles over the years with her significant credentials and her abilities on a global scale. She has won many awards and recognition for her expertise with the Indian Leadership Conclave Awards Best Indian PMU Artist 2021. To her credit and achievements, she had 22 international certifications in PMU making her the best in industry nationwide. Her devotion to beauty has led her to become the first international PMU trainer to be certified as a Gold Board Member at the American Academy of Micropigmentation and youngest Diamond Certified Professional Trainer.

Ashmi has not only excelled as a successful PMU practitioner and trainer but changed the lives of many by bringing smiles to their faces. She is truly a beauty influencer who makes one feel positive and beautiful from within. Along with this, she has trained over 150+ PMU aspiring artists globally with training to help them achieve their goals in the beauty industry. Her mission is truly beyond PMU's expertise. She is an inspiration to many upcoming artists who wish to make it big in the beauty industry today.

Hence, It’s a no surprise that it’s a chosen destination of many celebrities and influencers

Semi-Permanent Makeup, also popularly called cosmetic tattooing, or micropigmentation is one of the fastest-growing specialties in the beauty industry worldwide. It is a process of implementing pigment into the papillary layer of the dermis that produces long-lasting and natural-looking results. This treatment is the way of the future for flawless looks. With greater awareness in brows over the years, the eyebrow-tattooing technique has grown exponentially over the globe.

Now with increased interest in full lips, the demand for semi-permanent lip colouring is also witnessing steady growth. Most micropigmentation applications take a couple of hours and treatments usually last for a couple of years with regular touch-ups.

For those who are fed up drawing a full set of brows, everyday micropigmentation for eyebrows is an ideal solution.

Microblading is a form of natural-looking, semi-permanent tattoo artistry that is perfect for reconstructing, defining, extending, or filling in over-plucked or sparse eyebrows. Ombre powder brows are one of the most sought styles of semi-permanent makeup. This style will offer beautiful brows that have the appearance of makeup. The results of this technique are powdery with a faded front and a crisp tail resembling the look of makeup.

With the micropigmentation of lips, you can enhance the beauty of the natural lip colour, give it a fuller look and make it more expressive. Lip Blush can enhance the beauty of natural lip colour, correct asymmetry, and add fullness and definition. With the help of this treatment, it is possible to correct the fading colour of lips that is always associated with aging. Lip Correction is a procedure that can help lighten the colour of a person's lips. Darkening of the lips can often be the result of Hyperpigmentation. All the procedures look very natural, just enough to enhance your natural looks and give you much-needed confidence.

Over the years we have seen a great demand for permanent makeup (PMU) applications in the Indian market, thanks to the changing lifestyle and trends. It is predicted that by the year 2024 PMU segment will grow exponentially in India and will dominate a larger slice of the global market.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor