Brunei Sultan chairs key energy companies' board meetings

Bandar Seri Begawan, Dec 10 Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah chaired board meetings of key energy companies in Brunei, encouraging a mindset of collaboration and urgency among stakeholders and management, local media reported.

According to the local daily Borneo Bulletin, the 224th Board of Directors Meeting of Brunei LNG and the 110th Board Meeting of Brunei Gas Carriers (BGC) took place at the Prime Minister's Office building on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Sultan reflected on the challenges, achievements, and invaluable lessons learned across the Brunei Shell Joint Venture Companies throughout 2024.

The Sultan stressed the importance of all companies upholding the highest standards of ethics and compliance, as well as fostering a culture of integrity across all levels of the organisations.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including representatives of the Brunei government, Shell PLC, and Mitsubishi Corporation, as well as members of the respective management teams from Brunei LNG and BGC.

