Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 6 (/PNN): A Bachelors and Master's in Psychology equips the students with the appropriate knowledge of theories and practicalities involved in the field. It readies each student for the path they choose. To accommodate these unique choices, Jain University provides a B.Sc in Psychology and Master of Science in Psychology in several specialisations:

* MSc Clinical Psychology

* MSc Psychological Counselling

* M.Sc Industrial Psychology

* M.Sc Neuropsychology

* M.Sc Sports psychology

* M.Sc Child and Adolescent Psychology

To Master in the course of Psychology, one needs empathy, curiosity and humty all the same. These skills are more learnt than taught, yet require a certain level of honing.

Psychology as a Field

The prevalence of psychology is seen evidently with the rise of awareness regarding mental health. The health issues are apparent, and the need for an increase in psychologists is growing.

Budding psychologists, to be able to help effectively, need to be methodically taught and trained. They need to be able to deal with a sensitive child, or an employee going through a burnout. Thus, it becomes essential to prepare the students with relevant skills and carve them to perfection.

B.Sc & M.Sc Psychology offered by Jain

To fulfil such requirements, top college of Bangalore for BSc Psychology & M Sc. Psychology, Jain (Deemed-to-be University), ensures multiple workshops, hands-on training, sufficient experience in handling stressful situations as well as stressed people, along with a vast curriculum of fundamental concepts.

The students are taught under professionals, who present windows of opportunities every semester to gain more insight into the field. The well-equipped digital classrooms, e-library, and state-of the-art infrastructure creates a unique academic ambience that makes it the best postgraduate course in Bangalore Universities.

Placements Opportunities for Budding Psychologists

In addition to the meticulously structured curriculum, the scope for placements is quite broad as well. With the packages reaching its pinnacle with a CTC of 8 Lakhs per annum, students are exposed to a wide range of compes.

The college mentors the students for the lifestyle to come, everything from the interview process, probation period till the real-time application of the theories learnt in their occupation. Compes like Cadabams Hospital, Numen health, Cloud 9 Care, Medi Assist Healthcare, Mind Tribe, Agile Ray's and several others vet the students and provide experience under them.

Jain University aids the students with the knowledge and opportunities to understand and experience the practical and ethical prospective of this profession, makes us one of the best Universities in India for studies in Psychology, says Mackey Agarwal- Head Admissions and Marketing, Jain (Deemed-to-be University)

For further details, please visit: https://www.jainuniversity.ac.in/program/science/psychology-clinical-industrial-counselling

https://sahs.jainuniversity.ac.in/programs/bsc-psychology.php

Contact: 7337613222

