BSE, NSE jointly urge investors to do due diligence before investing in bonds online

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 : Stock exchanges BSE and NSE have jointly urged market participants to take into account several important factors while investing in bonds through various online platforms.

In a joint statement Friday, the stock exchanges have advised investors to check the bond's credit rating, the issuer's track record in timely repayments, the liquidity of the instrument, settlement timelines, and the tax implications of the investment.

Additionally, the joint statement suggested it is crucial to verify whether the platform is a SEBI-registered Online Bond Platform Provider (OBPP).

In addition, the stock exchanges suggested investors carefully read platform disclaimers, understand the terms and conditions, and ensure that transactions are carried out through properly regulated and secure systems.

"Lack of awareness or understanding of these aspects can result in misjudged risks and potential capital loss," said the joint statement.

Investors are strongly advised to conduct due diligence before proceeding with any bond investment, they reiterated.

With the growing popularity of online bond platforms, investors now have easier access to various fixed-income instruments. However, it is crucial to understand the underlying features, risks, and costs associated with such investments to make informed decisions.

One of the most important concepts to understand is the Yield to Maturity (YTM), which represents the total annualised return an investor can expect if the bond is held until its maturity. YTM takes into account the bond's current market price, its periodic coupon payments, and the time remaining until maturity.

It is important to note that YTM is not a guaranteed returnit can fluctuate based on factors such as changes in market interest rates, liquidity conditions, time to maturity, and the creditworthiness of the issuer. Also, if the bond is sold before maturity, the actual return may differ significantly from the indicated YTM.

The coupon rate of a bond refers to the fixed annual interest paid by the issuer, calculated as a percentage of the bond's face value.

It is also essential to understand the relationship between bond prices and yields, which move in opposite directions. When interest rates in the market rise, bond prices fall, leading to higher yields, and when interest rates fall, bond prices increase, lowering the yield.

"This inverse relationship is fundamental to assessing interest rate risk and understanding potential price movements in the secondary market," the joint statement read.

