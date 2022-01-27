BSF woman bike rider held India Today magazine during R-Day to showcase women empowerment

While India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day, this year's parade on Rajpath in Delhi featured 16 marching contingents, 17 military bands and 25 tableaux of various states, Union Territories, departments and the armed forces.

At the annual Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Wednesday, the Border Security Force's Seema Bhawani motorcycle team made a lasting impact. The all-women team led by Inspector Himanshu Sirohi cruised past on their motorcycles, while simultaneously performing varied stunts such as double-back riding.

As the bikes rolled onto the Rajpath, a member of the team, Anita Bharti, was seen reading a copy of the India Today magazine as she effortlessly cruised in the chair-riding formation on a motorcycle. It was only appropriate that the theme of the India Today edition was 'Women Power'.

Speaking about the parade, Anita Bharti said, "The decision to hold the magazine was taken by our team captain Himanshu Sirohi. We were trying to do something innovative this time."

Himanshi Sirohi added, "It's not easy to ride a bike and perform stunts. We wanted to portray women empowerment - we ride bikes and also read India Today magazine. The magazine cover showcased women empowerment and that is why I decided that our team should hold the magazine."

The Ministry of Home affairs shared a video of the display on Twitter. Anita Bharti riding her bike while reading the India Today magazine can be seen around twenty seconds into the video.

The Seema Bhawani team was formed in 2016 and participated in the Republic Day parade for the first time in 2018. This was the team's second appearance at the prestigious parade.

