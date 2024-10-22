BSNL Set to Launch 4G and 5G with a New Logo and 7 Innovative Services, Details Inside

BSNL, the telecom company that is owned and operated by the state, is currently experiencing a major transformation as it gets ready to roll out its much-anticipated 4G and 5G services to customers across the country. As part of this significant shift in its operations and offerings, one of the most noticeable changes that will take place is the unveiling of an entirely new logo that reflects the company’s modernization efforts. Additionally, the company is also set to introduce a total of seven innovative services that aim to enhance the overall user experience and meet the evolving needs of its customer base.

BSNL Spam Free Network: This spam-blocking technology will prevent phishing and fraudulent messages from reaching customers, alerting them to such threats.

BSNL National Wi-Fi Roaming: BSNL's first FTTH-based seamless Wi-Fi roaming service allows customers to access high-speed internet at BSNL hotspots without extra charges, helping to lower their internet bills.

BSNL IFTV: BSNL will launch India's first fiber-based intranet TV service, offering over 500 channels through its FTH network.

BSNL proudly unveils its new logo, symbolizing trust, strength, and nationwide reach. Along with this, BSNL introduces seven pioneering initiatives aimed at enhancing digital security, affordability, and reliability, transforming the way India connects with secure, seamless, and… pic.twitter.com/osVhwFrozw — DD India (@DDIndialive) October 22, 2024

Any Time Kiosk: This automated SIM kiosk allows customers to purchase, upgrade, port, or change their SIM cards 24/7. It features a searchless KYC process and a multi-language UPI/QR-enabled payment system.

Direct to Device Services: This service provides India's first direct-to-direct (D2D) connectivity by integrating satellite and ground mobile networks.

Public Safety and Disaster Relief: BSNL's scalable, secure network will offer India's first guaranteed encrypted communication for government and aid agencies during crises, featuring drone and balloon systems to enhance emergency coverage.

First Private 5G Service in Mines: In collaboration with C-DAC, BSNL has launched reliable, high-speed 5G connectivity for mining operations, providing low-latency connectivity to both underground and large opencast mines using advanced AI and IoT technologies.