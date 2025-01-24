BTL EPC Ltd Secures Back-to-Back Orders Worth Rs1200 Crore (including GST) from Adani Power and NTPC

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 24: BTL EPC Ltd, a flagship company of the Shrachi Group, has achieved a significant milestone by securing two back-to-back orders worth a total of Rs1,200 Crore (including GST) from Adani Power Ltd and NTPC Limited. These significant wins reaffirm BTL EPC Ltd's leadership in delivering cutting-edge engineering solutions to India's growing infrastructure and power sectors. BTL EPC Ltd has become synonymous with reliability in the field of material handling EPC projects.

Order from Adani Power Ltd

BTL EPC Ltd has been awarded a Rs475 crore (including GST) contract for the Complete Coal Handling and Ash Handling System at the 2x800 MW (Phase II) Raigarh Ultra Supercritical Thermal Power Plant in Chhote Bhandar, Chhattisgarh. The project's scope includes the design, engineering, procurement, and installation of state-of-the-art systems to enable efficient material transportation, material storage and ash handling, cementing BTL EPC Ltd's expertise in the power sector.

Order from NTPC Limited

Adding to its impressive portfolio, BTL EPC Ltd has secured another significant order from NTPC Limited for the Coal Handling Plant Package-2 at the Talaipalli Coal Mining Project in Chhattisgarh. The Rs715 crore (including GST) project involves the design, engineering, procurement, and installation of 16 belt conveyors spanning a total length of 18 km, with a capacity of 2,150 tonnes per hour. The project also includes critical infrastructure like transfer towers, reclaim feeders, and electrical substations, with advanced systems for dust suppression, fire safety, and energy-efficient lighting. The entire project is expected to be completed within 22 months.

Recently, the company has successfully completed a project at NTPC Pakri Mines, encompassing mechanical transport and loading arrangements from TP-10 to Banadag Railway Siding for the Pakri Bawradih Coal Mine. The project included the commissioning of two Rapid Loading Systems (RLS) for wagon loading and required extensive civil and structural work, including the construction of ground hoppers.

A Vision for Excellence

Commenting on these achievements, Ravi Todi, Managing Director, BTL EPC Ltd, said:

"These consecutive orders from Adani Power and NTPC not only validate our strong engineering capabilities but also reflect the trust and confidence that leading power sector players have in us. Our commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable, and high-quality solutions continues to drive our growth as a trusted EPC contractor in India. These projects mark another step forward in our journey to contribute to India's infrastructure goals with cutting-edge technology and timely execution."

About BTL EPC Ltd

BTL EPC Ltd specializes in comprehensive EPC solutions across Bulk Material Handling, Ash Handling, Urea Handling, Mineral Beneficiation, and more, catering to key sectors such as power, steel, fertiliser, and mining. With over 60 years of engineering expertise, the company has successfully executed more than 30 large-scale projects and achieved Rs641 crore in revenue for FY 2023-24. With pending order book exceeding Rs2,200 crore, BTL EPC Ltd remains committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and sustainable solutions that drive India's industrial growth.

With advanced engineering, a focus on timely delivery, and a commitment to excellence, BTL EPC Ltd has cemented its position as a leader in the infrastructure and industrial sectors. With its unwavering focus on engineering excellence, timely execution, and sustainable practices, BTL EPC Ltd continues to build its legacy as a trusted partner in India's industrial growth.

