Budget 2022: Here’s what has become costlier and cheaper

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented her fourth budget for 2022 as Finance Minister. Sitharaman made big announcements for the country's infrastructure. Saying that this year's budget has an outline till 2047, Sitharaman said that the government is working on the 'master plan' of 'PM Gatishakti Yojana'. Under the Gatishakti scheme, huge investments will be made for roads, railways and water transport in the near future. However, Sitharaman said that state governments also need to take initiative and participate in the development of the country's infrastructure.

The economy affects the pockets of the common man. Therefore, in this year's budget, there is a discussion about what the common man got, what became cheap and what became expensive. So, in this year's budget, what has become cheaper, what has become more expensive can be seen as follows.

Cheaper things in budget 2022

Cheap clothes,

Leather goods

Electronics goods

Mobile phone,Charger

diamond items

Imitation Jewellery

Farm implements

Camera lenses

Machines from abroad

Slippers and boots

Possibility of fuel becoming cheaper

Imported chemicals will be cheaper

Costlier

Duty of umbrellas increased

All imported items

Investing in cryptocurrencies is expensive