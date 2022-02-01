Budget 2022: Here’s what has become costlier and cheaper
February 1, 2022
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented her fourth budget for 2022 as Finance Minister. Sitharaman made big announcements for the country's infrastructure. Saying that this year's budget has an outline till 2047, Sitharaman said that the government is working on the 'master plan' of 'PM Gatishakti Yojana'. Under the Gatishakti scheme, huge investments will be made for roads, railways and water transport in the near future. However, Sitharaman said that state governments also need to take initiative and participate in the development of the country's infrastructure.
The economy affects the pockets of the common man. Therefore, in this year's budget, there is a discussion about what the common man got, what became cheap and what became expensive. So, in this year's budget, what has become cheaper, what has become more expensive can be seen as follows.
Cheaper things in budget 2022
Cheap clothes,
Leather goods
Electronics goods
Mobile phone,Charger
diamond items
Imitation Jewellery
Farm implements
Camera lenses
Machines from abroad
Slippers and boots
Possibility of fuel becoming cheaper
Imported chemicals will be cheaper
Costlier
Duty of umbrellas increased
All imported items
Investing in cryptocurrencies is expensive