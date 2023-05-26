Budget range of ~Rs 16,000 - Rs 41,500 most named by travellers for holiday accommodation and transport in 2023: reveals Agoda

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: Digital travel platform, Agoda, has found that travellers are more inclined to spend consciously while on vacation this year. Findings from the Agoda Travel Trend Survey concluded that respondents, predominantly selected an annual spending range of USD 201-500 (~Rs 16,000 - Rs 41,500), when considering travel budgets. The study polled participants from Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Japan, Vietnam, Taiwan, and South Korea), Australia and the United States.

"As a platform that is passionate about getting the best deals for our customers, we wanted to look at travel options that fit well within the expected travel spends," said Krishna Rathi, Country Director India at Agoda. "Capitalizing on additional discounts in the Agoda app, or using money-saving features like 'price freeze' are great ways to make your money go further, and enable travellers to create and discover many different travel options."

Enlisted below are some of the best destinations for less [bookable on Agoda] with ready-to-go itinerary suggestions, all of which can be experienced at around Rs 58,009 for two. Gear up for some summer travel this June, and explore:

Domestic: Mumbai to Aurangabad (Rs 55,420 for two)

A history buff, an adventurer or a wanderer of roads less travelled - it's about time one plans their next vacation to Aurangabad, a hidden gem located in Maharashtra. With a plethora of pocket-friendly flight options to choose from (~Rs 26,064 round-trip or less when availing a bundle deal), one can pack in a 5-day first-rate itinerary. Book a stay at the Amarpreet, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar - AM Hotel Kollection - boasting of a modern yet cosy and leisurely atmosphere. In the city, spend at least 2 days discovering the World Heritage Site - Ajanta and Ellora Caves, through unbelievably detailed and comprehensive guided tours [under ~Rs 18,716]. These monumental rock-cut caves are distinctly shaped and intricately carved.

On another day, one may visit the Taj of the Deccan - Bibi Ka Maqbara - a stellar sight of Mughal Architecture. Elevate the adventure with some time at the Daulatabad Fort - a medieval defensive citadel, atop a conical-shaped hill. A day trip to Lonar Crater Lake [~Rs 10,640], located in the Buldana district can also be planned. A spectacular astronomical wonder, the lake was formed due to a meteorite collision and also holds pink water - truly unmissable.

International: Delhi to Muscat (Rs 53,310 for two)

If one fancies short-haul flights and international vacays without burning a hole in their pocket, then Muscat, Oman - is the undisputed choice. Embark on this captivating journey with affordable flights rounding up to just ~Rs 35,600 round-trip, for 2 people. Double the savings by booking a stay at Golden Tulip Headington Ruwi, at a steal price of ~Rs 17,000. This is a centrally located premise - just a 10-minute drive away from the seaside promenade and a few kms from the famous Muttrah Souq.

Enjoy Muscat to the fullest by immersing in the city's rich heritage by exploring the prestigious national museum and witnessing the impressive architecture of the Al Alam Palace. Ascend the mountainside to discover the enchanting Old Fort and encounter ancient fortresses and towers throughout the city. Don't miss the awe-inspiring Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, known for its grandeur and the remarkable 21-tonne handmade prayer carpet. For a memorable adventure, take a short boat ride to the Daymaniyat Islands, where one can snorkel above vibrant coral reefs and encounter playful dolphins and graceful turtles.

