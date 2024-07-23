Budget reflects PM Modi’s vision for India’s growth: MP Finance Minister

Bhopal, July 23 Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda on Tuesday said the comprehensive annual Budget presented on Tuesday showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s vision for the country.

He said the government has allocated a major chunk of its annual Budget to secure the future of youths with multiple steps, from education to employment and making them skilful.

The minister said the “best part” of the Budget is that it has a vision of growth for both urban and rural parts.

Devda said the Budget will strengthen every unit from villages to cities and from panchayats to Parliament in every way.

Talking to IANS, Devda defined the Central government’s Budget as the “concept of self-reliance.” He also congratulated Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting her seventh consecutive Budget and also for announcing key employment schemes and revising the tax structure in the new tax regime, while the slabs in the old tax regime remain unchanged.

Devda, who is from a finance background and has been heading the MP government’s finance department for the last several years (Devda was finance minister in former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cabinet), said the “annual Budget guarantees to strengthen the foundation developed India for 2047.”

“This comprehensive and inclusive Budget reflects PM Modi government’s commitment to the welfare of women and also the strong will for the upliftment and welfare of every section of the society including the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes,” he added.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav welcomed the annual Budget, saying the Centre has tried to reduce the burden of inflation, especially from the people belonging to lower income categories and salaried class.

