Budget to create opportunities, unlock multipliers for economy: BSE MD and CEO

New Delhi, July 23 Sundararaman Ramamurthy, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) lauded the Union Budget and its nine priorities for thrust on the middle-class and inclusiveness of all segments including poor, youth, women and farmers – the four pillars of ‘Viksit Bharat’, as often underlined in PM Modi’s speeches.

The MD and CEO of the country’s leading stock exchange said that he finds the Budget “forward-looking, equitable, middle class-oriented, all-inclusive budget covering poor, women, youth, and farmers.”

In a video message, Sundararaman Ramamurthy said, “The Finance Minister's seventh straight budget has its objective 'Viksit Bharat'. With clear emphasis on nine priorities, it lays down the road map for infrastructure development, startups, SMEs, job creation and skill development, innovation.”

The BSE MD and CEO expressed confidence that the government’s focus on jobs creation across various segments will set new benchmarks and also have multiplier impact on the economy.

“This will usher in new opportunities, uplift demand, and unlock multipliers for the economy, including long-term capital formation with fiscal products,” he said.

The nine priority areas that were spotlighted in Finance Minister Sitharaman’s Budget included - productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment and skilling, improved human resources, social justice, manufacturing and services, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, innovation, research and development, and next-gen reforms.

