BudgetPe’s Digital Magic: Ankit & Rohit Fuel Rs 1,500 Cr Growth in 12 Months

New Delhi [India], June 20: In a bold stride toward India's renewable energy goals, Gruner has emerged as a formidable player in the compressed biogas (CBG) sector, securing ₹1,500 crore across 30 strategic projects, including ₹1,100 crore from a leading conglomerate and ₹400 crore from individual investors. With an ambitious rollout across seven high-priority states and a projected annual output exceeding 88,000 tonnes of CBG, the company is reshaping the clean energy landscape. At the core of this momentum is a transformative digital growth strategy powered by BudgetPe, which helped Gruner scale its workforce from 900 to over 2,500 employees and laid the groundwork for ₹5,000 crore in project launches for FY 2024–25. This is not just a growth story—it's a case study in how precision marketing, data-led storytelling, and strategic execution can unlock capital, build credibility, and catalyse national-scale impact.

Highlights:

11 major contracts worth ₹1,100 crore from a leading conglomerate

19 additional deals worth ₹400 crore from individual investors

These projects span key locations across India—Navsari (Gujarat), Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh), Satna (Madhya Pradesh), Balasore (Odisha), Yavatmal (Maharashtra), Vijayawada, and Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh)—with a projected combined output of 88,000+ tonnes of CBG annually.

The company's team has grown from ~900 to over 2,500 employees, with plans to launch 100 new projects targeting ₹5,000 crore in FY 2024–25.

The BudgetPe Playbook: Strategy Meets Execution

Led by Ankit Sharma (Co-founder & Head – Sales & Strategy) and Rohit Kumar (Co-founder & Head – Operations & HR), BudgetPe designed and implemented a digital-first growth engine to position Gruner as a market leader:

Data-driven content that built Gruner's thought leadership in eco-innovation

High-impact lead generation campaigns across key digital platforms to attract large-scale investors

Strategic webinars and LinkedIn content that boosted industry credibility and visibility

Agile campaign execution aligned with real-time growth goals and investor behavior

Impact That Speaks

Gruner gained substantial visibility in India's financial and energy sectors

Digital campaigns generated conversion-ready investor pipelines

The strong digital brand presence helped secure large-scale funding and fast-track expansion

A Model for Digital Success in Renewable Energy

This partnership showcases how a well-executed digital marketing strategy can unlock massive potential in sectors like renewable energy. BudgetPe helped translate digital engagement into real investment, enabling Gruner to operate with startup agility while scaling like an enterprise.

