Build a Career in Animation and VFX Industry from Experts at Arena animation Malad and Goregaon
Mumbai (Maharastra) [India] September 24: The animation and VFX industry is becoming a vital career sector. According to India Today, the global industry will grow to USD 23,854 million by 2025, at a CAGR of almost 11.4 per cent.
Furthermore, the Statista reports say that by 2024, the business will be worth 147 billion dollars. That is why a large number of students opt for animation and VFX courses after 12th classes.
What Job Opportunities Are Available?
With the industry growing by 35%, job opportunities are also increasing. In 2022, 50.8 thousand animation and VFX professionals were hired in India. And, in the U.S.A., close to 9,400 vacancies for VFX experts open up every year.
Interested and promising animators or VFX professionals can work in several important sectors. Some of the significant industries that hire animators are:
- Motion Pictures
- OTT production houses
- Bollywood Industry
- IT sectors
- Gaming industry
- App Development
- Digital content making
- Digital advertising
In India, numerous home-grown animation houses like Green Gold Animations, Yash Raj Films, and more hire expert animators yearly. With world-famous companies like Pixar, Disney, Fox Animation, and Red Chilies Entertainment opening their doors in India, job opportunities are increasing yearly.
Who Can Opt for Animation and VFX Career?
Anyone can learn animation and VFX. The ideal candidate is:
- 17+ years of age
- passed or failed class 12
- anyone who has an arts, science, or commerce background
- has a creative mindset
- interested in making videos, animations, or games
- curious about how visual effects work
Where Can You Learn Animation and VFX in India?
One of the best places to opt for animation and VFX courses is Arena Animation Centres, managed by Pixeltizing Studios Pvt. Ltd. In Mumbai, they have some super high-tech branches in Arena Malad and Arena Goregaon. Students from different parts of the country are welcome to these centers.
Why Should You join ARENA Malad- Goregaon Managed by Pixeltizing Studios?
- have their own VFX production
- Professional in-house “VFX & chroma setup”
- high-tech computer labs
- industry-expert faculties
- 100% job assistance
Why Learn Animation and VFX in Mumbai?
- internship opportunities at production houses are readily available
- home to Bollywood and many animation/VFX studios in mumbai
The director of Pixeltizing Studios, Mr. Ketul Soni, envisions an industry where every one of his students is well-placed. By inviting students to study animation and VFX courses at Arena Mallad and Goregaon, Mr. Soni empowers students to make their future bright
For more information: arenacreativeinstitute.com
