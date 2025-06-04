Building Futures, Not Just Buildings: Confident Group's Dr. Roy C.J. Awards Rs. 1 Crore in Scholarships to 201 Students, Eyes Bigger Impact in 2026

NewsVoir

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 4: Driven by the deep belief in education as a powerful force for change, Dr. Roy C.J., the visionary behind the leading builder, Confident Group, awarded Rs. 1 crore in educational scholarships to 201 deserving school students across Kerala and Karnataka. The initiative, a cornerstone of his philanthropic vision, was celebrated at a ceremony where Dr. Roy C.J emphasized that education is not just a tool for individual growth but the foundation of a stronger nation.

"This scholarship isn't a corporate gesture, it's deeply personal. I strongly believe that no child with potential should ever be limited by their circumstances. This conviction is why we have chosen to allocate our family funds to a cause like this," said Dr. Roy C.J., Founder and Chairman of Confident Group while handing over the cheque to students. "It reflects my family's belief that when we invest in a child's potential, we invest in the future of our society," he added. His dedication extends beyond education, with impactful interventions in healthcare, women's empowerment, and support for the differently-abled.

A firm advocate for equitable opportunities, Dr. Roy C. J. has long championed education as a catalyst for change. The scholarship program aimed to support students studying in 8th to 10th standard at government-recognized schools. Each selected student received a scholarship of up to Rs. 50,000, or their actual school fees. Eligibility for the scholarship was determined by a combined annual parental income below Rs. 5 lakhs, coupled with the student achieving over 80% in their previous academic year's final examination. Furthermore, to extend support to multiple deserving individuals within a single household, a maximum of two children per family were eligible, contingent upon all specified conditions being met.

Looking ahead, Dr. Roy C.J. announced an ambitious expansion of the program, aiming to support 300 students in 2026.

Confident Group is a thriving conglomerate with highly sought-after services across various sectors such as infrastructure, hospitality, entertainment, education, golf, retail, and international trading. With a 20-year legacy, it has established a formidable presence across India and the UAE. The zero-debt conglomerate, boasts over 205 projects delivered or currently under execution. Additionally, it owns Zion Hills, an 18-hole golf course near Bangalore.

